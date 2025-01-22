AEW Dynasty date and location revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced that the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center. The general on sale starts on Monday, February 3.
Powell’s POV: The Liacouras Center has a listed capacity of 10,200. AEW and TNA have run multiple events in the venue.
As announced by @phillysport this morning, #AEWDynasty PPV is coming to Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6 at the @LiacourasCenter! This marks the first #AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia.
General on sale tickets will be available on Monday, February 3 at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr https://t.co/GxESUCNtLm pic.twitter.com/kQrw6pHEFO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2025
