AEW Dynasty date and location revealed

January 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center. The general on sale starts on Monday, February 3.

Powell’s POV: The Liacouras Center has a listed capacity of 10,200. AEW and TNA have run multiple events in the venue.

