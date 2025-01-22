AEW Dynasty date and location revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center. The general on sale starts on Monday, February 3.

Powell’s POV: The Liacouras Center has a listed capacity of 10,200. AEW and TNA have run multiple events in the venue.