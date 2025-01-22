WWE Speed – Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Sabin won the match and will face Chad Gable on next week’s show for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.