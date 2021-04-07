Bayley comments on not having a WrestleMania match, says she is not injured

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bayley was interviewed by Alex McCarthy of TalkSport and was asked why she doesn’t have a WrestleMania match. “I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.” She also stated that she is not sidelined by an injury. “Oh yeah, I’m fine,” said Bayley. “I’m not the person to ask [why I’m not being used], buddy!” Read the full interview at TalkSport.com

Powell’s POV: Bayley conceded that she wouldn’t spoil anything if there was a last minute match planned. It’s very strange that she and Charlotte Flair are not advertised for Mania matches. It’s hard to imagine them not being involved in the two-night event in some fashion. Bayley also spoke in the interview about who she would like to face at WrestleMania if the decision were up to her.