By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The seventh episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.552 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.523 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demo, which was second for its time slot behind only NCIS on CBS.