WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of wrestlers departing the company

November 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE starting on Friday. on Friday, November 1, 2024.

-Baron Corbin

-Indi Hartwell

-Tegan Nox

Powell’s POV: The timing of the cuts is interesting in that TKO is scheduled to release its third quarter earnings report on Thursday. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for reporting the cuts listed above. Technically, Sapp reported that Corbin was informed that his contract will not be renewed once it expires. Hartwell and Nox have main roster contracts and therefore will become free agents in 90 days.

