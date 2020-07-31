WWE Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling ran this morning in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. The next events will be August 6-9 in the same venue.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW’s next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Laurinaitis is 58.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) is 51.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) is 36.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.



