07/30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, Jon Moxley and MJF, Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, Jon Moxley and MJF, Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House, and more (110:29)…

Click here for the July 30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...