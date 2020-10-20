NXT announces a second match for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has added Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat to the lineup for Wednesday’s television show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: NXT previously announced Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles for the show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT TV as the show airs Wednesday on USA Network at 7CT/ET. John’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursdays.



