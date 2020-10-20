Kia “Awesome Kong” Stevens among GLOW cast members who called for changes

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Several of the GLOW cast members signed a letter written to the show’s producers that voiced concern for how people of color were portrayed in the series, which was cancelled earlier this month. Deadline.com notes that the cast members were concerned with storylines that “perpetuated racial stereotypes” and the lack of persons of color on the writing staff. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Kia Stevens, who wrestles as Awesome Kong, was among the cast members who signed the letter. The letter was written by Sunita Mani, who played Arthie Premkumar. She notes in the story that the letter was well received and the producers intended to address some of the issues within the fourth season. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled the series due to the pandemic delaying production.



