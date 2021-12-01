12/1 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a TBS Title tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels, Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn, CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 113)

Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

Aired live December 1, 2021 on TNT

Excalibur and Tony Shiavone ran down the card. Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page was announced to take place two weeks from now at Winter is Coming. Hangman Page made an entrance and joined on commentary. Bryan Danielson made his entrance for the opening match. He stared down Hangman at the commentary desk as Excalibur confirmed their match will take place in two weeks. Alan Angels then made his entrance for the first match.

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “V” Angels: The bell rang, but the action didn’t start until Angels could soak up some chants from the crowd in his hometown of Atlanta. Bryan went to work immediately and then taunted the crowd after a rope break. Bryan backed Angels into a corner, but whiffed on a punch. Angels landed some chops and mounted punches on the turnbuckle. He then landed a hard chop, but Bryan fired back with a European uppercut that took Angels off his feet.

Bryan landed some kicks and chops in the corner, followed by running dropkicks. Bryan did some crowd work, but got caught with a blackslide for a two count. Bryan replied with a butterfly suplex into an armbar. Angels had to scramble to reach the ropes. The action spilled outside, and Angels landed a suicide dive on Bryan. He then landed a moonsault from the second rope. Angels landed a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. Angels missed a moonsault press, and Bryan took him out with a Busaiku Knee.

He then stomped repeatedly on Angel’s face, and finished him off with a knee bar submission.

Bryan Danielson defeated Alan Angels by submission at 6:17

After the match, Bryan held the hold for a moment before taunting the TV audience through the mobile camera. Tony Schiavone walked to the ring for an interview. He asked Bryan about the title opportunity he’s going to get in two weeks. Bryan said it was hard to tell, because if that’s the best Atlanta’s got, I whooped his ass. He then said he kicked his head in, and tore his MCL, not that the crowd knows what that means.



Bryan said he knocked out Cabana’s teeth, tore Alan’s MCL, next week he’ll stomp out another Dark Order member in Long Island, and then in two weeks in Dallas he’ll prove Hangman is a one hit wonder. Hangman set out to confront Bryan, but John Silver walked out and said he’s not supposed to touch Bryan, but he can. Bryan bailed out of the ring and walked up to Hangman. He said Tony Khan said they couldn’t touch today or else Hangman would be suspended. Bryan said he’d love to slap Hangman across the face, but these people don’t deserve it…[c]

My Take: An effective opening segment. Bryan has been consistently effective at getting under Hangman’s skin, which is refreshing to watch in comparison to a lot of AEW programs that often lack microphone time. The match was quality, but the outcome was never in question.

We got a Miro vignette. He stood in a white space, and thanked his God for revealing to him what he really is. Miro said the lines have been drawn, and he will invade Heaven and turn the ground red. He then said he was rejected when he wanted love, but now he would bring fear. He then said this was the word of the redeemer.

Lee Moriarty made his entrance for the next match, followed by CM Punk. MJF then made his entrance, and joined in on commentary.

2. Lee Moriarty vs. CM Punk: They started out with some wrist lock reversals, and then Lee took it to the ground with a head scissors. Moriarty pulled Punk into a crucifix into a two count. He then landed a shoulder tackle, followed by an arm drag. Punk fought to his feet and backed Moriarty into the corner. He then drove his shoulder into the ribs of Moriarty repeatedly. Punk landed a leg lariat, and then a springboard lariat from the apron…[c]

Punk and Moriary went back and forth during the break, and Lee fired up with lariat and big boot as the show returned. He then kicked Punk in the elbow, and landed a belly to belly suplex for a two count. A CM Punk chant started, and he came to life with a springboard crossbody. Moriarty rolled through into a pinfall for a near fall. Moriarty then rolled into a crossface, but Punk reached the ropes.

After placing Moriarty on the top rope, Punk slapped him across the face. They then traded a series of pinfall reversals, which Punk ended with a roundhouse kick. After another series of counters, Moriarty landed a huge lariat, and a twisting sit out facebuster for a near fall. Moriarty picked him up again, but got caught with a GTS for the win.

CM Punk defeated Lee Moriarty at 11:18

After the match, MJF grabbed a microphone and told “PG Punk” that it takes balls to call himself the Best in the World when he’s struggling to defeat QT Marshall and Lee Moriarty. He then called him the best at trying to get into Britt Baker’s pants. He then said he looked confused, which would be Baker’s expression if he got her into a bedroom. MJF then called him “One Punk Chump”. Punk grabbed a microphone and said MJF had a lot of nerve talking about pants when he’s wearing Larry David’s pajamas.

He said he can talk all he wants about QT Marshall and Lee Moriarty, but they are both better than him, and he knows him. Punk then demanded that MJF bring his needle dick into the ring so he can kick his ass all the way to Long Island. MJF said no, and told Punk that he needs him for than MJF needs him. He said he would win the Dynamite Battle Royal next week in the most magical place in the world Long Island. He said he would be better than Piper in Portland, Bret in Canada, or Punk in Chicago.

Punk laughed, MJF then brought up Punk’s dog Larry, and said he shouldn’t bring him around the arena anymore, because if he does he’ll put Larry to sleep. Punk gave chase, and Wardlow walked out to shield MJF from Punk.

Backstage, Britt Baker said it was disgusting that Tony Khan forced her to wrestle Riho, who stole a win and won a title shot. Baker and Hayter had a little conflict over losing their recent matches, and Baker said they had put that behind them. Hayter would face Riho next week on Dynamite and they would take her out for good…[c]

My Take: A really good showing for Lee Moriarty, who is a very good technical wrestler. This Punk and MJF promo was a significant step down from last week, but how couldn’t it be? Hopefully they have more material going forward than MJF just digging right back into the shock jock material about killing Punk’s dog.

Adam Cole made his entrance, and he walked to the ring to fire up the crowd before returning to the commentary desk. Orange Cassidy made his entrance, and stared down Cole. They approached one another, and Cassidy took off his glasses. Cassidy put his hand in Cole’s face, and then put his hands in his pockets. The Young Bucks snuck up behind Cassidy, who turned around and gave them some light kicks. Cole low blowed him, and then the Bucks mocked him with light kicks of their own before giving him a double superkick. They set up for a triple knee strike, but Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor made the save.

We then got a vignette from Tony Nese, who said he would challenge Sammy Guevara on Rampage for the TNT Championship. He said he would put the TNT Title around the waste of a premier athlete. In the arena, Wardlow made his entrance with Shawn Spears in tow. AC Adams was already in the ring.

3. AC Adams vs. Wardlow: Adams tried real hard to start, but was quickly cut down by a lariat. Wardlow then landed a Powerbomb, and then landed three more before pinning him.

Wardlow defeated AC Adams at 1:27

After the match, Spears wailed on Adams with his chair. They then raised their arms and left. Gunn Club vs. Sting and Darby Allin are next. Both teams are undefeated…[c]

My Take: Cole walking to the ring for his entire shtick, just to walk back to the commentary desk and start an angle with Cassidy was hysterical. What a bizarre way to start a segment. Wardlow continues to kill people. I’d like to see him get his own feud with somebody like Jungle Boy or Cassidy.