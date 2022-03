CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Title, Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther, Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase, Draco Anthony vs. Harland, and more (43:07)…

Click here for the March 1 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.