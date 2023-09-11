WWE Raw in Norfolk (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Paul Heyman, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Rain, Matt Morgan, Trevor Murdoch, Brian Pillman Jr., Valhalla, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Ida Mae Martinez, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena. The show includes Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Heyman is 58 today.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, is 53 today.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) is 46 today.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) is 42 today.

-Don Muraco turned 74 on Sunday.

-Steve Keirn turned 72 on Sunday.

-Matt Morgan turned 47 on Sunday.

-Mike DiBiase turned 46 on Sunday.

-Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) turned 42 on Sunday. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-Former WWE referee Drake Younger (f/k/a Drake Wuertz) turned 39 on Sunday.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.

-Jun Kasai turned 49 on Saturday.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Valhalla (Sarah Rowe) turned 30 on Saturday. She worked as Sarah Logan in WWE and as “Crazy” Mary Dobson on the independent scene.

-Brian Pillman Jr. turned 30 on Saturday

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010 at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.