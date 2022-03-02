Tony Khan media call, AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Debra Marshall, Mike Von Erich, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW President Tony Khan is scheduled to host a media call with the pro wrestling media today. We should have the audio available later today as a free podcast.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Tony Khan’s big announcement and hype for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Jake for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Jacksonville, Friday’s AEW Rampage and Sunday’s AEW Revolution in Orlando, Florida If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 42 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Debra Marshall is 62.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”