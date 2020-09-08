What's happening...

WWE update on Ivar’s injury

September 8, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Ivar (Todd Smith) suffered a cervical injury during the eight-man tag match on Monday’s Raw television show. The company issued the following statement on WWE.com: “During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Powell’s POV: Watching live, it appeared as though Ivar suffered an arm injury when he tried to brace his fall after performing a suicide dive. Apparently, that wasn’t the case based on the update. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.


