WWE update on Ivar’s injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Ivar (Todd Smith) suffered a cervical injury during the eight-man tag match on Monday’s Raw television show. The company issued the following statement on WWE.com: “During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Powell’s POV: Watching live, it appeared as though Ivar suffered an arm injury when he tried to brace his fall after performing a suicide dive. Apparently, that wasn’t the case based on the update. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.