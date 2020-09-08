NXT on USA Network, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite and WWE Smackdown, Raven, Lodi, the Batten Twins, David Arquette, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show was bumped from its usual Wednesday time slot by the network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs. NXT is headlined by Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available on Wednesday.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode is headlined by The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Dez and Wentz for the Impact Tag Titles. My review will be available immediately following the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show is the best of Bully Ray in Impact.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with A as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows) and felt it was the best Smackdown show in months.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 32 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad and Bart Batten are 62.

-Raven (Scott Levy) is 56.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) is 50.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette is 49. He stars in the You Cannot Kill David Arquette documentary that focuses on his pro wrestling exploits.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017 due to kidney failure.

-Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.