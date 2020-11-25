The Bella Twins on challenging for the WWE Tag Titles, Nikki’s battle with postpartum depression, going to therapy with husband Artem Chigvintsev

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella appear on today’s “Tamron Hall” television show. The following are quotes from their appearance.

On returning to wrestling for the WWE Tag Team Titles: “When Nikki and I left, the tag team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how’d they come after us? So Nikki and I said we definitely have one more last run in us. It’s not anytime soon. We’d kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we’re feeling because we’d like our boys to be two and watch us,” Brie shared. Nikki added, “That would be the dream to see them ringside as we compete.” Brie continued, “But on Bella’s bucket list, it’s to go for those tag titles so it’s definitely, we hope, in our future.” Nikki added, “We both felt like our last run, we’re like, that’s not what we want to end on, like our careers officially. We just have that one more left in us.”

Nikki on her challenge with postpartum depression: “I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do ‘Dancing’ and then I realized once he left I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.’ And so it was really hard.”

Nikki on her decision to seek therapy with her husband Artem Chigvintsev: “We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle, you know we plan on being married and we don’t ever where – like we hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids. Artem and I want to know from the beginning, how do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship.”

