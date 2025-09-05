TNA Impact results (9/4): Powell’s review of The Hardys and Mara Sade vs. Order 4, Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,102)

Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

Simulcast live September 4, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a wide shot of the venue. TNA president Carlos Silva, Tommy Dreamer, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Leon Slater, Steve Maclin, Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance, and The Concierge stood on the stage.

Tom Hannifan spoke over the house mic and acknowledged the school shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. He announced a “Strength In Unity” t-shirt with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Annunciation Catholic School. The t-shirt includes a heart with the Minneapolis skyline. There was a long moment of silence, which the crowd respectfully observed. Hannifan thanked the crowd, and then the fans applauded along with the people on the stage…

Powell’s POV: Well, I didn’t expect to be teary-eyed during the first minute of the show. The t-shirt looks great. As a proud Minnesotan, I know I’m not alone when it comes to appreciating the classy gesture.

A video package recapped last week’s show, and then the Impact opening aired…

There was a drone shot of the host venue. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell. Matt Rehwoldt checked in on commentary from ringside with Hannifan. Santino recalled using his Cobra on Trick Williams’ lawyer on last week’s show. He said he’d do it again, though he conceded that he may have some legal issues.

Santino announced Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship as the main event of the October 12 Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Santana made his entrance and joined Santino in the ring. He said his match with Trick is the biggest fight on the biggest show of the year. A “new champ” chant broke out.

Santana recalled Trick saying he wouldn’t show his face in TNA until he was forced to defend the title. Santana said they call that a bitch move where he comes from. Santana said that if Trick wasn’t coming to TNA, then he’d have to go to Trick’s home turf “and drag your ass around.” Santana said the clock is ticking and then dropped the mic. Hannifan said that Trick wasn’t there to the best of his knowledge (he was advertised locally)…

Gia Miller interviewed Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade on the backstage interview set. Miller asked Sade if she had recovered from being clotheslined by Agent Zero. Sade said she was hurt and was down, but she’s up again. She said she was competing next to two legends.

Matt said what Agent Zero did was disgusting. Matt asked if he was named Agent Zero because he has zero manhood. Jeff said Order 4 disrespected their creative fire, and now they would pay. Matt said they would get the extreme beating they deserve…

Hannifan ran through the lineup for the show heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: After the wrestlers walked away, poor Gia had to look lovingly in their direction while the camera stayed on her for a few awkward seconds too long. Putting that aside, I’m impressed by Sade’s poise on the mic. She sounds like a real person rather than like someone delivering a wrestling promo.

Moose stopped Mike Santana in a backstage area. Moose said he had no doubt in his mind that Santana would bring the TNA Title back to TNA. Santana and Moose shook hands. AJ Francis entered the picture and was talking on his phone with Trick Williams. Francis relayed Santana’s earlier message about going to Trick if Trick wouldn’t come to TNA.

After Francis ended the call, Moose said Francis was still walking around like Trick’s little bitch. Francis said Moose’s first year in the pro wrestling business was his first year in the NFL. He said Moose knew he couldn’t handle him, so he ran with his tail between his legs. Moose challenged Francis to a match for next week’s show. Francis said Trick told him that Santana would be hearing from his lawyer…

Powell’s POV: I believe the Moose vs. Francis match was actually advertised for this show at one point, but I could be mistaken.

Ryan Nemeth made his entrance. Once in the ring, he said his big brother returns to TNA tonight. Matt Cardona made his entrance and told Ryan that no one cared what he had to say. Cardona entered the ring and told Ryan that no one cares about his big brother.

Ryan said Cardona has big brother envy because he doesn’t have one. Cardona told him that his big brother sucks. Ryan took a swing at Cardona, who ducked it, and then hit Ryan with the microphone. Frankie Kazarian made his entrance for his match against Cardona…

1. Matt Cardona vs. Frankie Kazarian (w/Ryan Nemeth). Cardona sent Kazarian to ringside and then kicked him through the ropes. Kazarian hid behind a woozy Ryan Nemeth. Cardona punched Nemeth. Moments later, Nemeth grabbed Cardona’s legs as he was returning to the ring, allowing Kazarian to take offensive control head into a break… [C]

Hannifan noted that it was 30 years to the day since Lex Luger showed up at the first WCW Nitro at the Mall of America (Hannifan said MOA is in Minneapolis, but it’s actually in nearby Bloomington). Nemeth caused another distraction, which allowed Kazarian to hit a slingshot cutter for a near fall.

Cardona came back with a spinebuster for a near fall. As Cardona was waiting for Kazarian to stand up, Nemeth climbed on the apron. Cardona tossed Nemeth inside the ring and hit him with Radio Silence. Kazarian grabbed Cardona and hit him with his Fade to Black finisher before pinning him.

Frankie Kazarian beat Matt Cardona in roughly 11:00.

After the match, Gia Miller approached Kazarian at ringside and asked him if he knew he would need help to win his match. Kazarian said she was trying to diminish his hard-fought victory. Kazarian said Miller sucks at her job. Kazarian asked himself questions. He said he has his eyes on the TNA International Championship. Kazarian said a title like that should be held by a man with honor, dignity, and class. Kazarian called Steve Maclin a jarhead who is living off his “frivolous service and a bunch of old, lame war stories.”

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin made his entrance. Kazarian exited the ring once Maclin arrived. Kazrian…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure if Nemeth was meant to be in Kazarian’s corner or if the idea was that he just hung around after being punched by Cardona. Either way, the match was fine, and Nemeth’s interference gave Cardona an out for losing.

Highlights aired of “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee winning a match on last week’s show. The duo delivered a brief pre-taped promo…

Hannifan hyped additional matches and segments… [C] Highlights aired of Ash by Elegance beating Masha Slamovich and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat to win the Knockouts Championship…

The Concierge, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance stood in the ring, which was decked out for the championship celebration. The Concierge gave an over-the-top introduction of Ash by Elegance, referring to her as a savior. Ash made her entrance and joined the others inside the ring.

The Concierge had Heather and M unveil a painting of Ash wearing a crown and the Knockouts Championship. The Concierge also unveiled champagne bottles with Ash’s image on them. Ash said thank you a few times and then spoke about how she’s beautiful, elegant, and the new Knockouts Champion. A few fans chanted, “You deserve it.”

Masha Slamovich’s entrance theme interrupted the party. Slamovich walked onto the stage and said she saw a coward hiding behind servants, not a savior. Slamovich said she spoke with Santino Marella. She said she would get a shot at the Knockouts Championship at the Victory Road show on TNA+.

Slamovich entered the ring and said she would beat all of the Elegance girls’ asses by the time she gets in the ring at Victory Road. Slamovich dropped Heather and M. Ash threw champagne in Masha’s eyes. Heather and M put the boots to Slamovich.

Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out and helped Slamovich. They set up Heather for a Slamovich powerbomb, but she was distracted by The Concierge throwing a wimpy punch at her back. Heather grabbed Slamovich and slammed her head on a table that was in the ring for the party.

“The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee ran out and helped the babyfaces chase the heels away. The babyfaces pointed at the painting that was still in the ring. The group held up the painting while Slamovich punched through it. Ash threw a fit at ringside while the babyfaces tossed pieces of the painting at the heels…

Powell’s POV: I usually get a kick out of The Elegance Brand, but this was a silly segment that didn’t amount to much. Perhaps they would have been better off doing this on a taped episode so they could have trimmed it down in post production.

Hannifan narrated the sponsored injury report segment. JDC is out with a head injury caused by Agent Zero. Mara Sade was medically cleared after being clotheslined by Agent Zero, but Hannifan said she would not be 100 percent during the six-person tag match. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel have been. medically cleared. Trick Williams was cleared after complaining to the medical staff that he was injured. Hannifan said there was no sign of Trick suffering an injury… Hannifan hyped upcoming segments… [C]

[Hour Two] The first part of a Mustafa Ali promo video was cut off by an ad on the AXS-TV airing. Ali stood at a podium and delivered a fiery speech. He said you could stand with Order 4 or fall with The System..

McKenzie Mitchell stood in the ring and announced that the winner of the Triple Threat match will challenge for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. Entrances for the match took place…

2. Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. Luna caught Threat in bodyslam position, but she swung her around her back, then performed a low Samoan Drop style move for a near fall. A short time later, Hartwell hit Luna with a top rope elbow and had her beat, but Threat broke up the pin.

Threat hit Luna with a Michinoku Driver and had her pinned until Hartwell broke it up. Moments later, Threat took out Luna with a senton from the apron to the floor. Threat went up top and awkwardly jumped past Hartwell. Threat and Hartwell fought for position and traded inside cradles for near falls. Threat covered Hartwell again, but Hartwell reversed the pin and got the three count.

Indi Hartwell defeated Jody Threat and Dani Luna in a Triple Threat in roughly 8:00 to earn a shot at the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory.

After the match, Luna returned to the ring and hit Hartwell from behind. Luna threw punches at Hartwell until Threat pulled her off. Luna knocked Threat down with a punch and then went back to working over Hartwell. Luna backed the referee into a corner of the ring and then stood tall to end the segment…

Hannifan hyped Joey Hendry for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Hartwell has been really over with TNA crowds, so it’s no surprise to see her go over. I have enjoyed Luna’s first appearances as a heel more than her entire babyface run in TNA.

Footage aired from last week of Eric Young standing over a fallen Joe Hendry. “The cleanse is coming,” Young said…

Joe Hendry made his entrance. Hendry spoke of working the WWE European tour and facing one of the biggest stars in the business (The Miz). He also thanked the fans for coming to the show. Hendry shifted the focus to being attacked by Eric Young. Hendry said he wanted to know if Young would appear once he said his name.

Eric Young made his entrance with Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Young said Hendry is the problem. He said he was the first person to lock up with Hendry in TNA, and he should have seen it then. Young said there is a state of emergency in TNA. Young said “the cleanse” will start with Hendry.

Hendry said if Young had a problem, they could have a match tonight. Young said no and told the fans to shut up. Young said he calls the shots, and he wasn’t wrestling tonight. Young said they could do it on his terms next week. Hendry said Santino runs the show, and then accepted the match…

Santino spoke with X Division Champion Leon Slater in a room backstage. Santino said Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel were cleared to wrestle. Slater was happy. Santino said he was cooking up something big that Slater would like. Slater said they should remind the fans next week what the X Division Title is all about…

Hannifan hyped the main event for after a break… [C] An ad aired for Bound For Glory…

TNA World Champion Trick Williams’ social media video aired. He claimed he was at home watching his Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys. Trick said he doesn’t owe TNA a damn thing. He said there was nothing good in Minnesota, including the Vikings, so he wouldn’t be showing up in TNA anytime soon…

Order 4 made their entrance, and then the Hardys and Mara Sade made their entrances for the main event… [C]

3. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz (w/Agent Zero). The match was joined in progress on the AXS-TV feed. Sade wore Lita-inspired gear. Jeff and Sade simultaneously DDT’d all three opponents. Steelz got pissed and said she wanted Sade, so they both tagged in.

Matt checked in and set up for a Twist of Fate, but Skyler distracted the referee while Agent Zero pulled Matt to the floor and slammed his head on the apron. The referee did the big windup and then ejected Agent Zero from ringside. Hotch hit Matt with a suicide dive and then threw him back inside the ring before the final break. [C]

Late in the match, Sade put Steelz down with a move. Skyler grabbed Sade by the hair and made a fist. Skyler hoisted her up, but Matt saved her and then pushed Skyler into Hotch, who was knocked off the ropes to the floor. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Skyler. Sade hit a top rope moonsault in another Lita tribute. Jeff followed up with a Swanton and then pinned Skyler.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade beat Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz in roughly 13:00.

The Hardys and Sade celebrated after the match and played to the crowd. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth entered the ring behind the babyfaces. The Nemeths hit stereo Danger Zones on Matt and Jeff. Sade scolded Nic, who dropped her with a superkick. Nic and Ryan smiled while the fans booed. The Nemeths removed their jackets. The Nemeths picked up the TNA Tag Team Title belts and played to the hard camera…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke at ringside and recapped highlights from throughout the night. They also thanked their broadcast partners, and a graphic listed the names of some of those partners. The Nemeths were heading up the ramp when the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: Another crowd-pleasing main event involving the Hardys. Sade playing the Lita role was fun. But what’s up with the man-on-woman violence with the Order 4 members on Sade over the last couple of weeks? While it led to great heat, I’m just surprised that TNA is going down that road, especially given their partnership with WWE these days.

Overall, this was a decent show. It was newsworthy with the Bound For Glory developments. However, I’m surprised the company didn’t get more out of setting up the challengers for their world championships at TNA’s biggest show of the year. For instance, they could have had Santana win a No. 1 contender’s match. And they could have played up the Triple Threat as being for the BFG title shot sooner than right before the match. I will be by later today with my weekly TNA Impact audio review, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).