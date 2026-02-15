AEW Collision results (2/14): McNeil’s review of MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a ladder match for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Collision “Grand Slam Australia” (Episode 132)

Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

Simulcast live February 14, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The broadcast opened with wide shots of a packed Qudos Bank Arena as Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers to AEW Grand Slam Australia. The commentary highlighted the significance of AEW running a major international special…

1. Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship. Once the bell rang, the two went right after one another. Early exchanges saw them feel each other out with collar and elbow ties before escalating into firm strikes and counter-wrestling. Moxley managed an early waistlock and transitioned into a headlock, but Takeshita quickly countered with a takedown and repeated forearms that kept the champion tightly pressed.

The crowd was loud throughout, reacting to near-falls and sudden momentum shifts. Takeshita wasn’t content to stay grounded, he launched a running knee that drew a big pop and nearly put Moxley away. But the champ answered back with a suicide dive to the floor, setting a frantic rhythm that kept the Sydney crowd firmly invested. [C]

Back in the ring the intensity didn’t let up. Moxley used a stomp on the apron and a piledriver to swing control his way, but Takeshita continued to rally with hard clotheslines and suplexes that looked to wear down the champion’s stamina. Near the end of the allotted time, the crowd was chanting for both competitors as they traded forearms and headbutts in the center of the ring.

With the 20-minute Continental rules time limit approaching, neither man could secure a decisive pinfall or submission. Takeshita hit a running knee that appeared strong enough for the win, yet Moxley kicked out before the bell sounded. The clock expired with no fall, and the match was called a time-limit draw.

Jon Moxley retained after a time-limit draw.

After the bell, Moxley argued with the referee over the decision. Takeshita lingered briefly before striking Moxley and exiting the ring, leaving the champion visibly frustrated.

Chris’s Take: This was a strong and logical opening for a show of this magnitude. Both competitors looked credible in victory and in loss. Moxley retained without cheap tactics, and Takeshita’s late offensive strikes suggested there’s more in store for this rivalry rather than a clean reset. The crowd reacted to every near-fall, and the match pacing felt structured yet intense, giving the event an immediate sense of importance right from bell to bell.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone then ran down what was still to come on tonight’s show…

A video package aired highlighting the ongoing rivalry between Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe, focusing on their recent confrontations and setting the stage for the TNT Championship ladder match later in the show…

A video package aired recapping the ongoing feud between Kris Statlander and Thekla, promoting their upcoming match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite…

2. “Babes of Wrath” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. “Megabad” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. The challengers took control early by isolating Harley Cameron, using quick tags and double-team offense to keep her away from Willow Nightingale. Bayne’s power was a constant factor, while Ford focused on cutting Cameron off whenever she tried to reach her corner.

Cameron absorbed a prolonged stretch of offense before finally creating space with a desperation strike and tagging in Nightingale. Willow entered with energy, clearing the ring and shifting momentum with power moves that forced the challengers to regroup going into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The closing stretch saw all four women involved, with tags breaking down and near falls drawing reactions from the crowd. Cameron capitalized on a brief miscue between Bayne and Ford, allowing the champions to secure the pinfall and retain the titles.

“Babes of Wrath” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defeated “Megabad” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford via pinfall in 11:04.

Immediately after the match, the tone shifted as Lena Kross made her way to the ring and attacked the champions. Bayne and Ford joined in, leaving Nightingale and Cameron laid out as Kross stood tall alongside the challengers, clearly aligning herself with them.

Chris’s Take: The match itself was structured to spotlight Cameron’s vulnerability and Nightingale’s power, which worked well. However, the post-match attack was the real story. Kross’ involvement instantly elevated the challengers and gave the Women’s Tag Team division a clear new threat moving forward.

A video package aired highlighting Ricochet with the Gates of Agony, recapping their ongoing rivalry with Jack Perry and setting up their continued conflict…[C]

The commentary team also hyped up AEW All In later this year in London.

A video package aired recapping the ongoing feud between Hangman Adam Page and Andrade El Idolo, highlighting the tension between the two..

[Hour Two] Entrances for the next match took place..

3. Andrade El Idolo vs. “Hangman” Adam Page to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship.. Once the bell rang, Page and Andrade engaged in extended sequences where each man had stretches of offense. Page landed multiple significant strikes that kept Andrade from settling into a rhythm, and Andrade responded with precise counters that prevented Page from maintaining long control going into a PIP. [C]

Andrade also used a series of quick snaps and counters during the match to slow Page down, forcing him to regroup multiple times. Page reacted to this by changing his pace at several points, creating openings to mount his own offense.

In the closing moments, Page was able to gain advantage and finished the match with his signature Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo via pinfall in 16:29 to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

Chris’s Take: This was a straightforward eliminator match that accomplished its purpose. Page got a clean win to move him into the World Title picture, and Andrade stayed competitive throughout without the match feeling overcomplicated. The result was clear, and the focus stayed on advancing the title scene.

The commentary team gave another rundown of what was still to come on the show…[C]

4. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and ‘Timeless” Toni Storm vs. “Deathriders” Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. From the start, the match was presented as chaotic and fast-moving, with constant action and frequent pairings breaking down as all four competitors moved in and out of the ring. Rather than settling into traditional exchanges, the match leaned into brawling and momentum shifts, with no extended periods of control by any one competitor going into a PIP. [C]

Commentary focused less on individual sequences and more on the personal stakes involved, particularly the consequences tied to the stipulation. The crowd reacted strongly throughout, especially as the match moved toward its conclusion and the reality of the hair shaving became imminent.

In the finish, Storm scored the pinfall on Yuta.

“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated “Deathriders” Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir via pinfall in 11:27.

Following the decision, the stipulation was enforced. Mina Shirakawa brought a chair into the ring as Yuta attempted to leave. Yuta was stopped and directed back into the ring, with Jon Moxley ensuring that Yuta went through with the stipulation. Yuta’s head was then shaved in the ring as the crowd reacted, making the consequence of the loss immediate and unavoidable.

Chris’s Take: The stipulation drove everything here. The tornado format kept the match moving, and the post-match sequence ensured the Hair vs. Hair condition wasn’t treated lightly. The focus stayed on consequence rather than spectacle, which made the ending land.

The commentary team hyped up the rest of the night’s matches…[C]

A video package was shown hyping up the upcoming match between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland scheduled for this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite…

5. Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship. Both competitors immediately leaned into the stipulation, using ladders as weapons and obstacles rather than working a traditional wrestling match. The action centered around repeated attempts to climb the ladder, with each man cutting the other off before the championship could be retrieved. Commentary focused on the physical toll of the match and the risks both men were taking as the ladder spots escalated going into a PIP. [C]

As the match progressed, the pace became increasingly dangerous, with both competitors absorbing punishment and continuing to fight despite the accumulated damage. Neither man was able to secure a clear advantage for long stretches, keeping the match competitive throughout. In the closing moments, Fletcher was able to incapacitate Mark Briscoe long enough to climb the ladder and retrieve the TNT Championship.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in 16:02.

Following the match, Fletcher celebrated his victory with the championship.

Chris’s Take: This match leaned heavily into the stipulation, with both men taking some punishing and risky ladder bumps that underscored how dangerous the contest became as it wore on. The ladder spots escalated naturally and never felt random, reinforcing the physical toll on both competitors. Fletcher retaining made sense coming out of a match that clearly demanded a high price from everyone involved, while Briscoe’s willingness to absorb that punishment added to the match’s intensity without requiring a title change.

A video package aired hyping up the AEW World Championship main event between MJF and Brody King…

[Hour Three] Brody King and MJF made their entrances for the AEW World Championship main event… [C]

6. Brody King vs. “MJF” Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship. The match was physical throughout, with King using his size and strength to keep pressure on the champion and limit MJF’s ability to dictate the pace. MJF was forced into defensive stretches and relied on opportunistic offense rather than sustained control going into a PIP. [C]

As the match progressed, MJF was able to create openings by avoiding extended exchanges and capitalizing on brief moments where King was slowed down. Commentary emphasized King’s toughness and durability as the champion continued to look for a way to put him away. In the closing moments, MJF secured the pinfall victory.

MJF defeated Brody King via pinfall in 21:37 to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, “Hangman” Adam Page made his way out to the ring. Page formally signed the contract for his upcoming AEW World Championship match, confronting MJF face-to-face as the show came to a close…

Chris’s Final Take: This was a solid, physical main event that stayed focused on presenting Brody King as a credible challenger while keeping MJF’s championship run intact. The post-match contract signing gave the ending clear direction, shifting attention immediately to the next World Title program without overcomplicating the finish.

This episode delivered on its purpose as a special event, prioritizing match outcomes and storyline advancement over unnecessary filler. The show flowed well from start to finish, with video packages and commentary rundowns helping frame the card without slowing the pacing. Several stipulation matches added weight to the night, while the main event and post-match angle clearly set the direction for the AEW World Championship going forward. Overall, this was a focused and effective show that accomplished what it set out to do without overextending itself.