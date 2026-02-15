Bloodstone Wrestling “The Broken, The Beaten and the Damned” results: Vetter’s review of Koda Hernandez vs. Doctor Redacted in a death match, Chris Masters vs. Anakin Murphy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Bloodstone Wrestling

February 6, 2026, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Available via YouTube.com

I’ve attended shows at this aging Berwyn Eagles Club in the past, and they have packed the room with 200 or so fans. This is always a great place to watch a wrestling show. Lighting is decent here. Tripp Jordy and Trevor Outlaw provided commentary.

* Val Capone served as the ring announcer, and she is always fiery and energized. I truly don’t know a single match in the lineup. Because this was released eight days after it occurred, the breaks between matches have been edited out (and thus the show is only 2 1/2 hours long).

1. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Tommy Vendetta and Malcolm Monroe III in a street fight. Bang and Matthews didn’t bring any of their tag title belts with them. (I think they currently have three belts?) Vendetta (think Mark Briscoe!) and MM3 always seem to appear on the GCW shows in Detroit but I’ve only seen them a few times elsewhere. They immediately attacked Bang and Matthews. The crowd booed the Michiganders. They all brawled to the floor. Bang slammed MM3 back-first on the ring apron at 2:00. MM3 brought an ironing board into the ring and threw it at Bang’s back at 5:00. The Michiganders hit a Team 3D across the open ironing board on Bang for a nearfall.

Outlaw talked about what a dirty city Detroit is. Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex. MM3 hit a neckbreaker over his knee on August for a nearfall at 7:00. We got a “F— Detroit!” chant. Bang hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a handspring-back-elbow on Vendetta and a tornado DDT on MM3. Bang hit a hesitation dropkick on a chair over MM3’s face in the corner. Bang nailed Vendetta with a chairshot. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomp. Everyone was down. Bang struck MM3 with a chairshot to the head; it was at least partially blocked. Vendetta hit an assisted uranage on Matthews for a believable nearfall at 10:30.

The Michiganders hit a team piledriver move on August, but Bang made the save and hit some chair shots, and everyone was down. A door was brought into the ring and placed in a corner. Vendetta put MM3 on his back, and they tried a team rolling cannonball, but Bang moved, and the Michiganders crashed through the door! Bang and Matthews hit stereo dives to the floor at 13:30. In the ring, Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Vendetta, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Good action. I don’t love those chair shots, but no one bled, and the weapons didn’t get gross.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Malcolm Monroe III and Tommy Vendetta at 14:03.

2. Chico Suave vs. Gringo Loco. I’ve noted before that Suave’s ring attire looks a lot like what Loco wears. A nice pop for Gringo. The bell rang, they played to the crowd and shook hands before finally locking up at 1:00. They did some luchas reversals, then Loco paused to dance. Chico tried his own hip-swivel, which didn’t go so well. They rolled to the floor at 2:30, and Loco whipped Chico into the guardrails. Back in the ring, Loco tied him up on the mat and cranked on Suave’s nose at 4:00.

Loco hit a suplex. He nailed a top-rope leg drop and got a nearfall at 6:00. Chico hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. He did a Scotty 2 Hotty-style Worm, then a dive through the ropes onto Loco at 8:00. They fought again to the floor; Chico ran to build up speed, but Loco kicked him in the face. Chico caught him with a running European Uppercut. They fought on the apron, where Chico hit a superkick at 10:00.

Loco nailed the Base Bomb (spinning powerbomb) on Chico on the ring apron, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Loco hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Chico hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Loco hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Loco hit a nice second-rope Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Loco hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Chico fired back with an Angle Slam for the pin! I was shocked, as were the commentators. Good action.

Chico Suave defeated Gringo Loco at 15:11.

3. Gary Jay vs. Davina Thorne vs. Brian Corta vs. Calvin Kelly vs. Regan Lydale vs. Alan Angels vs. “Cyon” Robert Anthony. I wrote their names in order of entrance. Again, ring vet Gary Jay is like a red-headed Brodie Lee. I saw Thorne on a show I attended in the Twin Cities last March; she’s a diva with a white fur coat and a mirror in her hand. I’ve never heard of Corta; he’s tall, white, with tattoos on his neck. He barked at the crowd and swore at them before getting in the ring. My first time seeing Calvin, who came out in a white towel, and a commentator asked what I was wondering — “Is that the son of Val Venis?” He removed the towel, and he had light blue trunks on. Regan is a regular at Freelance Wrestling, and she’s tall, at maybe 5’11”.

Angels was a surprise, mystery opponent, and he came out last. NOPE, we got a surprise SEVENTH person! The masked Cyon (Robert Anthony) entered. I don’t watch NWA, so I don’t know if he’s still competing there. Davina is MUCH shorter than everyone in this match, and she offered some blood-curdling screams. Okay, they were finally underway, and Gary hit a huracanrana. He dove through the ropes onto Cyon. Angels dove through the ropes. Suddenly, it was just Calvin in the ring with the two women, and he removed the towel again. The commentators pointed out he has clearly, um, stuffed his shorts.

Regan hit some hard chops on him and a spinning kick at 1:30. She hit a delayed vertical suplex on Cyon, and that earned a massive pop! Corta hit a swinging neckbreaker on Regan, then a release German Suplex. Jay hit a tornado Flatliner. Angels entered and hit a spinning Halo Kick on Gary Jay. Davina hit double knees to Alan’s back. Angels hit a second-rope superplex on Devina, and Regan hit a second-rope superplex on Calvin! Gary Jay hit a double stomp onto Corta’s head at 4:30.

Cyon tossed Gary Jay over the top rope onto several guys on the floor. Angels and Cyon traded forearm strikes, and Cyon hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Angels hit a release German Suplex on Cyon. Gary dropped Alan with a stiff forearm strike. Corta hit a Pepsi Twist-style clothesline. Thorne hit a DDT on Corta. Calvin hit an elbow drop to Thorne’s spine. Regan slammed Calvin, and she hit a pumphandle slam on him. Cyon hit a rolling DVD to pin Regan. That was an all-out sprint.

“Cyon” Robert Anthony defeated Gary Jay, Davina Thorne, Brian Corta, Calvin Kelly, Regan Lydale, and Alan Angels at 6:59.

* Cyon got on the mic and said they’ll be back here on June 12. (Why so long a delay?)

* Scrawny emo kid Anakin Murphy stood outside. He said he’s wanted to be a pro wrestler his whole life. He said everyone has told him he needs to get bigger. (I’ve written that more than once, too!) He said he will be entering the Eagles Club “with a death wish” because he’s facing Chris Masters.

4. Anakin Murphy vs. Chris Masters. Geez, this is my second Masters match this week after not having seen him in probably a year! (He wrestled the next day in LaSalle, about an hour’s drive west of here.) He came out first and got a nice pop. Murphy sure is popular, but he does have spaghetti noodle-limp arms. We got the bell, and they slowly approached each other; the size difference couldn’t be bigger. They locked up, and Masters easily knocked Anakin to the mat.

Chris scooped him up and hit a bodyslam at 1:30 and peeled off his shirt. Murphy hit a chop that had absolutely zero effect. Masters returned fire with some hard chops. Masters hit a double-underhook suplex, then a second one, for a nearfall at 3:30. Murphy hit some slaps to no effect, and Masters applied a bear hug, then he hit a backbreaker over his knee. (This is a great use of Masters; he rightfully isn’t leaving his feet against an opponent much lighter than him.)

Murphy rolled to the floor, so Masters followed and continued to beat him up, dropping him back-first on the ring apron at 5:30. In the ring, Murphy tried an Octopus Stretch, then some more chops, but Masters caught him and hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Murphy reached up, grabbed Masters, and rolled him up for the flash pin! “I can’t believe what I just saw!” a commentator said.

Anakin Murphy defeated Chris Masters at 7:18.

* Intermission was edited out.

5. Sabin Gauge vs. AMB vs. Rohit Raju in a three-way. I saw AMB last week (the Dreamwave show that actually occurred a day after this) and he looks a lot like NJPW’s Callum Newman, but smaller. I haven’t seen Rohit in a few months. They all tried rollups at the bell. AMB is the lone babyface. Raju hit a double clothesline, and he posed at 1:30. Sabin hit a kick to Rohit’s face that sent Raju to the floor. Raju hit a leg sweep on AMB, then he slammed Sabin onto AMB and got a nearfall at 3:00.

Rohit hit an elbow drop on Sabin for a nearfall. Sabin and AMB began working together to beat up Rohit. Rohit put AMB on Sabin’s shoulders, then hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:00! Nice! Rohit hit a spear on Sabin. AMB hit a Lungblower to Rohit’s chin. Sabin hit a huracanrana on Rohit, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly on AMB, and they were all down at 6:30. Rohit and Sabin traded forearm strikes. AMB dove through the ropes onto both of them. In the ring, he hit a frog splash on Sabin for a nearfall, but Rohit pulled him to the floor.

Rohit hit a double stomp on Sabin’s back, but now AMB pulled Rohit to the floor! Sabin hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor, almost going over the guardrail and into the laps of fans in the front row. AMB hit a Lethal Injection on Sabin. Rohit pushed AMB to the floor, then he hit a Snapmare Driver on Sabin for the pin. That was a sprint, too. I hadn’t seen AMB before this week, but that’s two impressive outings over consecutive days.

Rohit Raju defeated AMB and Sabin Gauge in a three-way at 9:04.

* Backstage, Alfonso Gonzalez was doing a workout, but this was all very, very cartoonish and wasn’t working for me.

6. Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Bobby Orlando. East Coast-based Bobby Orlando is another guy who wrestled the next day for Dreamwave (it makes sense to have wrestlers do several shows while in the region). The chubby Alfonso wore pink sweats; he’s beloved here. The commentators noted these two fought in a three-way at the first Blood Stone show. They traded shoulder blocks, and Bobby immediately dropped the straps of his singlet. Alfonso got a schoolboy rollup for a nearfall at 2:00.

Bobby rolled to the floor and called for a timeout. Alfonso finally followed and they brawled at ringside. Bobby accidentally chopped the ring post at 4:00. In the ring, Bobby hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a plancha to the floor at 6:00, and they got back into the ring. Bobby went for his Athena-style flying stunner, but Alfonso blocked it. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Alfonso hit a uranage for a nearfall at 7:30.

Bobby hit a superkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Alfonso hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Bobby hit a Sunset Bomb, then the Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Gonzalez hit a back-body drop on the apron, with Bobby collapsing to the floor. In the ring, Alfonso hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall, but Bobby got a foot on the ropes! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Alfonso put him in a Boston Crab, and Orlando tapped out. Fun match.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Bobby Orlando at 12:43.

* Orlando attacked Gonzalez from behind and stomped on him! The crowd quickly turned on Bobby and booed him.

7. Kylie Alexa vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Laynie Luck vs. Priscilla Kelly. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Laynie carried her WWE ID Title belt, but it’s not on the line. A nice pop for Priscilla. They all fought at the bell. Laynie and Brittnie traded reversals while the other two were on the floor. Brittnie hit a suplex on Luck. They all traded rollups. Priscilla and Laynie brawled in one corner, while Brooks battled Kylie.

Kylie and Alexa hit stereo buttbumps in opposite corners at 3:00, then stereo Rough Riders. Laynie spun Brittnie to the mat and applied a crossface. Priscilla jumped in and applied a leg lock around Laynie’s neck. Kylie hit a jumping knee. Brittnie hit a DDT. Laynie hit a jumping knee on Brooks, and suddenly everyone was down at 6:00. Kelly and Alexa traded slaps, and Priscilla kicked her in the face. Laynie hit a double powerbomb out of the corner, then a doublestomp on Kylie’s chest.

Brooks hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all three on the floor at 8:00. Brooks hit a slingshot elbow drop, then a Samoan Drop on Kylie for a nearfall. Brooks set up for It’s Brittnie Bitch, but Laynie kicked her in the face and hit a DVD on Brittnie in the corner. Kylie hit a heel hook kick to Luck’s face. Kelly hit a half-nelson suplex. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver on Priscilla for the clean pin! That was really well done.

Laynie Luck defeated Brittnie Brooks, Priscilla Kelly, and Kylie Alexa at 10:00 even.

* In a video shot in a wrestling gym somewhere, Koda Hernandez talked about his passion for wrestling and how he smiled even when he was covered in blood.

8. Koda Hernandez vs. Doctor Redacted in a death match. I’m not a fan of death matches. Redacted wore his blue doctor’s scrubs. They immediately traded punches, then went and got chairs, and they dueled with those, then traded more punches. Redacted pushed a gusset plate into Koda’s forehead at 1:30. Gross. Koda dove through the ring onto Redacted; he already has a lot of blood dripping onto his face. Redacted got a chair and hit Koda a few times with it. Redacted put a door against Koda near a wall and hit a rolling cannonball against it at 4:00.

Redacted got another door. Redacted got on commentary on the stage. They continued to hit each other with chairs and doors, and garbage can lids. They finally returned to ringside, and Koda bodyslammed him onto an open chair at 9:30. They got into the ring, and Redacted hit a flying back elbow. They brought wooden boards into the ring. Redacted put a plastic bag over Kodays’ fae at 13:30 and choked him, but Koda shredded it. Koda tossed Redacted over the top rope and through a horizontal board placed between the ring and guardrails.

Koda had a gusset plate and pushed it into Redacte’s forehead. He dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. However, Koda crashed onto the tacks with many stuck in his back. Koda threw a chair, but it hit ref Dan Perch. Koda got a barbed-wire chair and slammed it over Redacted’s back at 18:30, then hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant onto the barbed-wire chair. He hit a frog splash onto a board over Redacted. A new ref came in and made a two-count.

Koda speared Redacted and the second ref through a board in the corner, and everyone was down at 20:30. Chico Suave hopped in the ring, and he wore a ref shirt that didn’t cover his gut. Koda hit a spinning back fist to the back of Redacted’s head and a powerbomb for a nearfall. Koda powerbombed Redacted onto a ladder in the corner and finally got the pin. The crowd enjoyed this. Redacted then brawled with Chico, and several guys hit the ring to break it up.

Koda Hernandez defeated Dr. Redacted in a death match at 22:16.

Final Thoughts: I really enjoyed the women’s four-way — those are four polished, top-notch wrestlers, and it was the best match here. I’ll go with Gringo Loco vs. Suave second-place. The tag match to open the show takes third. The main event was alright, and fans of the death match style will like it. The scramble was fun and introduced me to a couple of new guys. (I’m sure Calvin wasn’t even alive when Val Venis was strutting around in a towel on WWF TV.) Nothing must-see here but a fun show and a reminder it’s free.