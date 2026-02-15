Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (2/14): Vetter’s review of War Raiders vs. Money Machine vs. Bravo and Rayo to become No. 1 contenders to the AAA Tag Team Titles, Jack Cartwheel vs. La Parka

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 5)

Queretaro, Mexico, at the General Jose Maria Arteaga Auditorium

Aired live on February 14, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio provided commentary.

* Because the commercial breaks on YouTube have been so frustrating, I decided to watch this live and watch AEW later.

* The Clowns were shown arriving, and then La Toxicas arrived.

1. Jack Cartwheel vs. La Parka. This was a first-ever singles match. They traded armdrags, and Jack did some backflips, so La Parka did some. Jack hit a standing neckbreaker and his impressive Crucifix Driver, then his Sasuke Special at 1:30. He went for his slingshot elbow drop into the ring, but La Parka got his feet up to block it. La Parka hit some backbreakers over his knee and a Flatliner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall.

Jack hit a Poison Rana at 3:00, but he missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash. La Parka hit a back-body drop into the corner, then he dove through the ropes onto Jack on the floor. In the ring, La Parka hit a rolling stunner, then his twisting suplex for the pin. Yes, they did all of that in just under four minutes!

La Parka defeated Jack Cartwheel at 3:55.

* Footage aired of El Hijo Del Vikingo and Omos beating up Mini Vikingo. We then saw footage of Mini Vikingo in a hospital! A woman (his mom?) was checking on him. This has Mexican telenovela written all over it. He was in a hospital bed with his neck in a brace as the woman held his hand. The music was over-the-top and dramatic, but this fits perfectly with what they were going for here. I’m loving the cheesiness of it.

* Santos Escobar was riding a motorcycle, and he stopped and cut a promo. We have on-screen subtitles. He plans to win the Rey de Reyes. I like this change of look for his character.

2. “Las Toxicas” La Hiedra, Flammer, and Lady Maravilla vs. Faby Apache, Jessy Jackson, and Adelicious. I haven’t seen Jackson or Avalicious before. Faby hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell on the dark-haired Maravilla. Adelicious, wearing red and yellow with a mask, got in and did some flips. The blonde La Hiedra got in and beat up Adelicious. Jessy, with her hair in two long braids that cannot possibly be all real, got in and hit a running double knees in the corner.

Las Toxicas worked over Jessy in a corner, with La Hiedra getting a nearfall at 3:00. Jessy hit a double clothesline. Adelicious hit a top-rope crossbody block on the red-headed Flammer, then she nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Jessy hit a German Suplex. La Hiedra, from the floor, punched Adelicious. Flammer slammed Adelicious and pinned her. That was non-stop action, too.

La Hiedra, Flammer, and Lady Maravilla defeated Faby Apache, Jessy Jackson, and Adelicious at 4:38.

* Footage aired of the Original Grande Americano (Chad Gable) beating up the new one (Ludvig Kaiser). We then had a sit-down promo with Gable, who did a decent job with his Spanish.

* Who attacked Panic Clown a few weeks ago? The Clowns gathered and talked about it.

* Psycho Clown and Pagano came to the ring. They wore suits and carried their tag team titles. They are here to find out who will be their next challengers.

3. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Bravo and Rayo vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Ocho in a three-way to become No. 1 contenders to the AAA Tag Team Titles. Money Machine wear masks. Bravo (Bate in blue) opened, and he danced while facing Plata, who wore a black shirt and a gray tie. (He’s a Mexican version of Irwin R. Schyster!) The Raiders jumped in and beat up everyone. Erik got a nearfall on Garra, who wore green pants. The Raiders worked over Garra in their corner. Plata tagged in and Money Machine hit stereo kicks to drop Erik. Ivar ran in and knocked them down with a running body block at 2:30.

Bravo and Rayo knocked Ivar through the ropes to the floor. The Raiders caught Rayo and Bravo and threw them into each other. Garra and Plata tried dives to the floor, but the Raiders caught them, too, and threw them together. Erik threw Ivar in the corner to flatten Rayo for a nearfall. We had several shots of the Clowns sitting at ringside, paying attention to the action. Ivar missed a Bronco Buster in the corner. Rayo hit a tornado DDT on Erik at 5:30.

Bravo got a hot tag, and he fought Garra and Plata. [C] Rayo hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Bravo tried to get Ivar across his shoulders, but Ivar blocked it. Seconds later, Bravo scooped up Ivar and bodyslammed him! Rayo and Bravo hit stereo flying headbutts on Ivar for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Garra hit a splash on Rayo. Plata missed a top-rope corkscrew dive. Erik slammed Rayo onto Bravo. [C]. Ivar caught Garra and slammed him. He hit a top-rope splash onto Garra for the pin. A fun match.

“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated Bravo and Rayo, and “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Ocho in a three-way at 9:14 to become No. 1 contenders to the AAA Tag Team Titles.

* Pagano and Psycho Clown got into the ring to confront the War Raiders. However, Murder Clown ran to the ring and urged the clowns to follow him to the back. Was someone else attacked now? The Raiders celebrated in the ring. Backstage, the clowns ran up to an ambulance, as yet another clown had been attacked and was being taken to an area medical center.

Final Thoughts: Yes, I need to watch these live to avoid all the commercial breaks that occur on YouTube. I still had two quick commercials at the end because the live program had ended, and I hadn’t caught up to live TV.

A fast-paced show and all the action worked for me. Jack Cartwheel is amazing, and this new La Parka is quite athletic. The women had an all-out sprint. I admittedly wasn’t overly impressed with Money Machine, but I’d need to see more of them, too. The Mini Vikingo hospital stuff was so over-the-top that you just had to laugh and enjoy it. An easy, short watch.