Bloodstone Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of former TNA star Hernandez vs. Koda Hernandez in a Chicago Street fight, B3cca vs. Santana Jackson

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Bloodstone Wrestling

October 10, 2025, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

This show was just posted for free on YouTube. I’ve attended live shows here before, and I just reviewed an AAW show that took place here eight days later. The lighting is decent, and the crowd was maybe 100. (Not as big as the AAW crowd, but certainly bigger than a dismal, poorly-attended Black Label Pro show I saw here maybe two years ago, when the crowd was around 40.) Val Capone was our announcer. Tripp Jordy and heel wrestler Trevor Outlaw provided commentary.

* We have a LOT of Midwest regulars who compete in AAW, Chicago Style Wrestling, and Freelance Wrestling on this show. I’ll note that a lot of the wrestlers who are not from the Midwest (Bobby Orlando, Santana Jackson, B3cca, and Brittnie Brooks) all wrestled the next day for Dreamwave Wrestling, about 80 or so minutes west of here, so they got two shows out of the trip.

1. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Kody Lane and Robert “Ego” Anthony. Lane fought Bang and Matthews a week ago in Freelance Wrestling; they clearly have chemistry and familiarity. Anthony and Bang opened, and the bigger Ego easily shoved Davey to the mat. Bang hit some dropkicks. Kody and Matthews entered at 2:30, and August hit a huracanrana. Lane hit a senton. Ego and Kody barked at each other. Bang hit his leg drop to the back of the neck and got a nearfall on Anthony at 4:30. Kody hit a slingshot senton on Matthews, and Anthony made the cover for a nearfall.

Anthony hit several bodyslams on August. The commentators noted the lack of tag-team cohesion by Kody and Ego. Ego kept August grounded. Ego and Kody began shoving each other while also stomping on August. Bang finally got the hot tag at 9:30 and hit a crossbody block, then a tornado DDT on Kody, and he was fired up. Ego put both guys across his shoulders and hit a double DVD! Kody hit a flying shoulder tackle on Bang, then his Lionsault Press on Matthews. Kody slammed Bang on the ring apron. In the ring, Lane hit a standing powerbomb on Matthews; Ego made a blind tag and tried to steal the pin! Ego and Kody shoved each other some more.

Matthews and Kody traded forearm strikes; August hit an enzuigiri and his Cave-In style stomp to the chest. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor while August hit a dive to the floor on the other side of the ring at 13:30. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomp move on Ego. Kody accidentally hit a senton on Ego! Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Kody! He hit the top-rope 450 Splash to pin Anthony. That was a really good opening tag match.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Robert “Ego” Anthony and Kody Lane at 14:35.

* Ego was irate and he challenged Kody to match, but then he slid to the floor. He vowed to take on Kody the next time they are back here.

2. Sabin Gauge vs. Anakin Murphy. Anakin is a scrawny, Emo, pale white kid who has wrestled for years but has made the commitment to never work out and put on any muscle mass; no, I’m not a fan at all. They eventually locked up and traded quick reversals and had a standoff at 2:00. Sabin hit a doublestomp to the chest and a basement dropkick for a nearfall. He tied Murphy in the Tree of Woe and hit some spin kicks to the chest, and was booed. Murphy hit a tornado DDT at 6:00.

Gauge hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. They got up and traded kicks. Anakin hit a stunner. They fought on the ring apron and traded kicks. Gauge hit a Death Valley Driver into the guardrails! They rolled back into the ring at 9:00 to avoid a countout. Gauge hit a standing powerbomb. He got a small package for a nearfall. Sabin hit a low-blow mule kick, then a Hidden Blade forearm strike, then a Jay Driller for the cheap pin. I enjoyed that; these two are well-matched.

Sabin Gauge defeated Anakin Murphy at 11:22.

3. Brittnie Brooks vs. Layne Luck. To my surprise, cagematch records show this is a first-ever singles match; they once fought in a three-way with Masha Slamovich that Masha won. An intense lockup to open, and Laynie twisted the left arm. They traded armdrags. Laynie hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 3:00. Brittnie dropkicked her to the floor; she wanted to hit a dive, but Laynie kept running away. In the ring, Laynie hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall, and she took control. They collided and both went down at 5:30.

They got up and traded chops. Luck applied a top hammerlock at 7:00. She hit a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks on the floor and both collapsed at ringside at 9:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Brittnie hit a running neckbreaker, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 10:30, and we got a “women’s wrestling!” chant. (This was the home of Shimmer, of course!)

Brooks couldn’t hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch;” Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Brooks hit a DDT but was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall, and we had a short “Fight forever!” chant. Brooks again couldn’t hit her finisher, but she hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, and she locked in a crossface, but Laynie got a foot on the ropes at 13:00. Brooks finally hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) out of the corner for the pin. A really strong match.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Laynie Luck at 13:32.

4. Dr. Redacted vs. Chico Suave in a deathmatch. A gross, disgusting canvas was now on the mat. I would refuse to touch that, let alone roll around my body on that. This match isn’t my speed, and I’m not a particularly big fan of either guy, so I’m skipping it. Dr. Redacted put Chico’s head in a chair and cranked back on it until Suave passed out. Needless to say, both were bloody. I feel no guilt about skipping the match and just seeing the finish.

Dr. Redacted defeated Chico Suave at 15:28.

5. Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Bobby Orlando vs. Sean Logan. Gonzalez is rotund and was the Freelance champion for several months this year. Goofball Orlando (again, he’s comparable to Colt Cabana) carried his stuffed goat to the ring. The black mat is back; the disgusting mat was gone. (I presume there was a long break edited out.) Logan has his long hair up in a bun to look like 1998 Chris Jericho. He’s a blond version of Seth Rollins, and he’s been on the recent AAW shows. Bobby superkicked Logan, and we’re underway! Bobby and Gonzalez did some comedy stuff. Logan hit a monkey flip on Orlando at 1:30.

Gonzalez hit a backbreaker over his knee on Logan, then a suplex for a nearfall. Bobby hit a bodyslam on Gonzalez. Gonzalez hit a stunner on Logan across the top rope at 3:30. Alfonzo hit a standing powerbomb, and he put Orlando in a Boston Crab. Logan hit a bodyslam on Orlando, but he missed a guillotine leg drop. Orlando hit clotheslines in opposite corners, then a running neckbreaker on Gonzalez. He hit a top-rope double missile dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. Logan hit a flying shoulder tackle on them, and they were all down. They took turns superkicking each other. Gonzalez hit a TKO Stunner. Bobby hit a top-rope elbow drop on Logan for the pin. A fun, fast-paced match.

Bobby Orlando defeated Alfonso Gonzalez and Sean Logan at 8:13.

6. B3cca vs. Santana Jackson. I find using a Michael Jackson impersonator to be disgusting and tone-deaf in 2025, but I am a big fan of B3cca, so I’ll stick with this one. B3cca sang her No. 1 radio hit, “On B3cca, On God,” as she made her way to the ring, and she’s dressed like Britney Spears today. Santana did some Michael-like dancing, so B3cca did some Britney-like dance moves. He pulled off her long, blonde wig, and she acted like it was a huge embarrassment. She dragged his face across the top rope. “You know how much that nose cost him?” a commentator said.

They brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, B3cca remained in charge and hit the Splits across his waist for a nearfall at 7:30. He put a glove on his hand and punched her. He went for the moonwalk DDT, but she blocked it. She hit a stunner for a nearfall. She hit a snap suplex and celebrated. “Can Sabrina Carpenter do this?” she asked, then hit another snap suplex. He blocked a third one, and he hit a Moonwalk DDT. They collided in the ring and were both down. (She had an arm over him; the ref should have been making a count.) She forcefully kissed him! He slapped her, and they traded blows. She nailed a superkick and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. I really don’t like the character, but that’s probably my favorite Santana match.

B3cca defeated Santana Jackson at 13:36.

7. “Hotstuff” Hernandez vs. Koda Hernandez in a Chicago Street fight. I didn’t know Hernandez, best known for his LAX run with Homicide in TNA, was still active; his cagematch bio shows he’s had 22 matches this year. I know he hasn’t used the ‘Hotstuff’ name for years, but as they share the same last name, I’ll be referring to him as that in the review. “A legend of the business,” a commentator said. Unfortunately, the gross white canvas was back. They went to shake hands, but Koda kicked HS in the gut. They fought to the floor, and Koda hit him across the back with a skateboard. They brawled past the guardrail and into the crowd.

Hotstuff picked up a door and struck Koda repeatedly with it. They continued to loop the building. Hotstuff threw Koday through a door on the floor, and Koda sold the pain as he writhed on the ground. He threw Koda into the ring post at 7:00. Koda had a bloody forehead as he got to his feet. Several chairs were pushed into the ring, including one wrapped in barbed wire. “We’re going to lose the building!” a commentator said. Hotstuff bodyslammed Koda onto the barbed-wire chair at 9:30.

Hotstuff threw Koda into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Koda fired up and hit some running back elbows, and he hit a Samoan Drop, slamming Hotstuff through a door bridge for a nearfall at 12:30. Koda hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Koda headed to the back and returned with a door wrapped in barbed wire, and he threw that into the ring. However, Hotstuff hit a release Razor’s Edge, tossing Koda through the barbed-wire door in the corner at 14:00. Koda hit a second-rope sunset bomb! He set up a door bridge and he put Hotstuff on it, then hit a top-rope frogsplash, breaking the door and scoring the pin. Good brawl.

Koda Hernandez defeated Hotstuff Hernandez at 17:03.

* Dr. Redacted hit the ring, still covered in his blood from earlier. He said that “everyone tells me you’re the man around here,” and he challenged Koda to a match! I don’t think they’ve set a date for the next show.

Final Thoughts: A free show well worth checking out. I’ll narrowly go with Brooks-Luck for best match, as those two had a great battle. The main event was a good brawl, and I’m sure another highlight for Koda, who has already faced guys like Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali this year. The Bang/Matthews tag was really good for third; that’s a really good top trio of matches. My biggest complaint is that disgusting canvas used for two hardcore matches; just throw that thing away before anyone gets a bloodborne illness from it.