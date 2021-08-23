AEW Rampage viewership for CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 1.129 million viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from last week’s 740,000 viewership count for the premiere edition. Rampage finished with a .53 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .30 in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: While we’ll never know what type of numbers the show would have produced with a full on marketing blitz for the return of CM Punk, it still did great numbers considering they officially didn’t actually advertise his return. And now that Punk has returned and is advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, it will be fascinating to see how type of numbers that show produces.