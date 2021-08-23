What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the SummerSlam go-home show

August 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.102 million viewers for Fox, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 2.084 million final viewership count (and down from the 2.237 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.58 rating that last week’s show drew in the same demo. Smackdown finished first in the 18-49 demo over the other broadcast networks.

