08/23 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 172): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – CM Punk, Becky Lynch, WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover 36, and more talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame and a surprise call-in by former co-host Will Pruett with live calls coming out of the WWE SummerSlam and NXT Takeover 36 events. Join us for our Boom Live episodes the Mondays after WWE pay-per-views at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net. The next show will be Monday, September 27, coming out of WWE Extreme Rules…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 172) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/