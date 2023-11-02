Dralistico signs AEW contract

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dralistico posted footage on social media of his AEW contract signing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Dralistico is the younger brother of Rush and the older brother of Dragon Lee. He debuted in AEW in 2022 and is part of a faction with Rush and Preston Vance.