Dralistico signs AEW contract

November 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dralistico posted footage on social media of his AEW contract signing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Dralistico is the younger brother of Rush and the older brother of Dragon Lee. He debuted in AEW in 2022 and is part of a faction with Rush and Preston Vance.

