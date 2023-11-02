Dralistico signs AEW contract

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dralistico posted footage on social media of his AEW contract signing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Dralistico is the younger brother of Rush and the older brother of Dragon Lee. He debuted in AEW in 2022 and is part of a faction with Rush and Preston Vance.
Un honor pertenecer ala empresa que soñé llegar 🇺🇸💚 ahora soy oficialmente ALL ELITE WRESTRER y simplemente 🤐#AEWFightForever #AEWRampage #dralistico #AEWCollision END THEY WILL BURN🔥🔥🔥🔥 l Thank you very much @TonyKhan for the opportunity #lafaccioningobernable pic.twitter.com/oXZbeVQ5kZ
— DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) November 2, 2023
