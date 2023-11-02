Erik of the Viking Raiders undergoes fusion surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Erik (Raymond Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team announced via social media that he underwent successful C6/C7 spinal fusion surgery.

Powell’s POV: Although Erik did not list a timeline for his return, it will require lengthy recovery and rehabilitation period. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

Extremely thankful for Dr Cordover and his staff at Andrew’s Sports Medicine and to @WWE for always making sure I have the best care possible.

C6/C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now.

I’m excited for my cybernetic upgrades to come fully online. pic.twitter.com/uS6cz2bwTp

— Erik (@Erik_WWE) November 2, 2023