Erik of the Viking Raiders undergoes fusion surgery

November 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Erik (Raymond Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team announced via social media that he underwent successful C6/C7 spinal fusion surgery.

Powell’s POV: Although Erik did not list a timeline for his return, it will require lengthy recovery and rehabilitation period. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

