Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young

-Knockouts Champion Trinity vs. Emersyn Jayne

-Moose, Brian Myers, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. “Subculture” Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dani Luna

-Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Glasgow Cup

-Grado vs. Trey Miguel

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).