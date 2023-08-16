Former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski held a seminar for NXT talent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski held a seminar regarding concussions and CTE for the NXT wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. Nowinski, who founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation, retired from WWE in 2003 due to head trauma issues.
Powell’s POV: Nowinski has held similar seminars for WWE in the past, and also met with the AEW crew last year. It’s an important message and hopefully the athletes he works in various sports take it to heart.
Thank you @WWE & @TripleH for inviting me & @ConcussionLF back to present to @WWENXT roster on #concussions & #CTE. I always get chills being that close to the ring & I’m excited to follow the careers of the talent. pic.twitter.com/YLk4D70INo
— Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) August 15, 2023
