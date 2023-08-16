NXT TV preview: The Heatwave themed lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee for the NXT Championship

-Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

-Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

-Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Powell’s POV: NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton also indicated that she will appear on the NXT Heatwave themed edition. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).