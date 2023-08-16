AEW Dynamite in Nashville (reports needed), AEW Collision and Dynamite grades and poll results, Big Bill, Cedric Alexander, Fritz Von Erich, Dick Murdoch, Pat O’Connor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Nashville (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight) and Friday’s AEW Collision in Lexington. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B- grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade. The main event and Ricky Starks promos were strong, but there were too many throwaway segments in between.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Bill is 36. He worked as Big Cass in WWE and as W Morrissey in Impact.

-Cedric Alexander (Cedrick Johnson) is 34.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990 at age 65 following a bout with cancer.