WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar and two matches advertised for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and SummerSlam challenger Ronda Rousey meet face to face

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Maximum Male Models debut their 2022 Beachwear Collection and the debut of “Maxine Dupri”

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Boston, Massachusetts from TD Garden.