WWE Raw rating: WWE Backlash France fallout, KOTR tournament begins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.619 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.683 million average. Raw delivered a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers are fairly steady despite the brand losing Cody Rhodes to Smackdown, as well as Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley temporarily to injuries. One year earlier, the May 8, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.785 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Backlash fallout show.