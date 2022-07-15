AEW Rampage lineup: First match set for the final night of Fyter Fest

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

Powell's POV: Matt Sydal announced the match on Friday's Rampage. Martin said it will be peace, love, and pro wrestling, and then shook hands with Moriarty in a backstage segment. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena.