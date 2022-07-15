07/15 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Title, Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Malakai Black and Brody King, Private Party vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix, Kris Statlander and Athena vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Title, Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Malakai Black and Brody King, Private Party vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix, Kris Statlander and Athena vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade, and more (24:00)…

Click here to stream or download the July 15 AEW Rampage audio review.

