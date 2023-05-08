AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in an Open House rules match for the AEW Trios Titles

-Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a double jeopardy match (the winner gets a future shot at his opponent’s title)

-Christian Cage speaks

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler respond to Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett’s challenge to a title match at Double Or Nothing

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.