AEW Rampage viewership for a hair vs. hair headlined show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 622,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 640,000 combined viewership count for the two-hour special.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished third in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .25 rating, down from last week’s .29 in the same demo. Last week’s first hour delivered 727,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating, and the second hour delivered 552,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating. Overall, these have to be disappointing numbers for AEW given that it was coming off the big special and featured a more loaded lineup than usual.
This wasn’t a loaded lineup. This was one WWE star making one of their overrated EVPs look like a pro for once, a 3 way women’s match between people that are virtually unknown, and a hair vs hair match between two people who will never be a draw to anything outside the smallest subset of the AEW fanbase.
Sure looks like everyone is losing interest in Rampage with viewership down for the 6th straight week with 45% of the audience gone from the Punk debut. But, I guess those kinds of comments are reserved for the totally unbiased takes on NXT.
Right on schedule. Your obsession knows no bounds. I wrote that the NXT show tanked one week and you’ve been crying about it ever since. That show did 601,000 viewers, the lowest number an NXT show had produced without Olympics competition since March. It finished 31st in the cable ratings that night. Meanwhile, this week’s AEW Rampage finished third in the cable ratings and I wrote that it was disappointing. And it was a better lineup than the usual one-hour shows with Danielson in the opener, more star power than usual in the women’s match, and a hair vs. hair match (which typically draw). I’m so sorry I didn’t use the word “tanked” to describe a show that finished third in the cable ratings. Who knew that word would be such a trigger for you? I’ll try to warn you the next time I use it so that you can go to your safe place before you read it.
This is about bottom, I’ll bet. Ratings will hover around here and outside of known debuts and overhyping will always find their way back here. Amazing that 1.5 million wrestling fans don’t care what happens on it though. Thought riding Smackdown’s coattails would help them a bit.