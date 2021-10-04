AEW Rampage viewership for a hair vs. hair headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 622,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 640,000 combined viewership count for the two-hour special.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished third in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .25 rating, down from last week’s .29 in the same demo. Last week’s first hour delivered 727,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating, and the second hour delivered 552,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating. Overall, these have to be disappointing numbers for AEW given that it was coming off the big special and featured a more loaded lineup than usual.