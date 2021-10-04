WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the first night of the WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.252 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 2.135 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.12 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first for the night against other broadcast network shows and up from the 0.55 rating that last week’s show delivered. Overall, the draft episode performed well for WWE and topped last year’s 2.178 million viewers, though night one of last year’s draft aired opposite of ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals (the season was delayed due to the pandemic).