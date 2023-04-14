AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show with a special start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears

-“Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for the IWGP Tag Team Titles

-New AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura

-Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in action

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs after the NBA playoff game around 8:30CT/9:30ET. If you have the show set to record weekly, you may need to change your settings for this episode. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).