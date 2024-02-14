QT Marshall returns to AEW

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

QT Marshall (Michael Cuellari) has returned to AEW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Marshall has returned in an executive position. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com added that Marshall will not be wrestling for AEW, but he is free to work for other promotions aside from WWE.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word as to whether Marshall is happier with the direction or if he simply received a better deal. Marshall wrote when he left the company back in November that AEW “has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it’s best that I do the same as we only get once chance to go All In.”

QT Marshall issued the following statement to announce that he has resigned from All Elite Wrestling.