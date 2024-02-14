NXT TV rating for Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 650,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was equal to last week’s 650,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. One year earlier, the February 14, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 640,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.