AEW Revolution lineup: The current lineup for the March pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship
-AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in Sting’s retirement match
-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)
-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship
Powell’s POV: Christian Cage will defend the TNT Title against the winner of tonight’s Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia match that will air on Dynamite. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally).
