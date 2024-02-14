AEW Revolution lineup: The current lineup for the March pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in Sting’s retirement match

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Christian Cage will defend the TNT Title against the winner of tonight’s Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia match that will air on Dynamite. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally).