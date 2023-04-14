WWE renames the next pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The WWE PLE that will be held on May 27 in Saudi Arabia has been changed to WWE Night of Champions. The show was previously billed as the King & Queen of the Ring.
Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon’s dislike of tournaments? The Saudis objecting to the royalty theme? A simple change of plans by WWE?
The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! pic.twitter.com/Cxj40LzIza
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2023
Be the first to comment