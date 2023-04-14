WWE renames the next pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE PLE that will be held on May 27 in Saudi Arabia has been changed to WWE Night of Champions. The show was previously billed as the King & Queen of the Ring.

Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon’s dislike of tournaments? The Saudis objecting to the royalty theme? A simple change of plans by WWE?