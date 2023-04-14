What's happening...

WWE renames the next pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia

April 14, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE PLE that will be held on May 27 in Saudi Arabia has been changed to WWE Night of Champions. The show was previously billed as the King & Queen of the Ring.

Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon’s dislike of tournaments? The Saudis objecting to the royalty theme? A simple change of plans by WWE?

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.