What's happening...

NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

April 14, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

-Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn

-Kale Dixon vs. Hank Walker

Powell’s POV: I assume there will be a third match added to the lineup. NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.