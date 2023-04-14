NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
-Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn
-Kale Dixon vs. Hank Walker
Powell’s POV: I assume there will be a third match added to the lineup. NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
