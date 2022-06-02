Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W Morrissey and PCO. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Teoman and Rohan Raja in a three-way for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Flamita vs. Bandido. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority C grade vote from 30 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 64.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 45.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 41.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 35.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.