06/01 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: MJF speaks coming out of the Double Or Nothing drama, new AEW Champion CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and Gunn Club, Johnny Elite’s open challenge, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, ten-man tag match

June 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: MJF speaks coming out of the Double Or Nothing drama, new AEW Champion CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and Gunn Club, Johnny Elite’s open challenge, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, ten-man tag match, and more (40:19)…

