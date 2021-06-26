AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s live show and the updated lineup for the return to Wednesday nights

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship.

-Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal.

-Kris Statlander vs. Allie.

-Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson.

-Konnan and Tully Blanchard meet face to face.

Powell’s POV: AEW is advertising “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship, MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, and Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for Wednesday night’s show. If Kingston and Penta win, they earn an AEW Tag Title shot. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite tonight and again on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on both nights.