Chaotic Wrestling “Pandemonium” results (1/16): Vetter’s review of Mortar vs. Shannon LeVangie vs. Armani Kayos vs. Ricky Smokes vs. Kalvin Dumont vs. Tyree Taylor in a Pandemonium match for the CW Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Pandemonium”

January 16, 2026, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Collegiate Charter School

Streamed live on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com



This event was held in a small school gymnasium. Some fans sat on the floor, and there were bleachers on one side. The crowd was maybe 250-300. I’ll reiterate that they have one of the best stages/screens setups on the indy scene.

* It is worth pointing out that this show is about 2.5 hours away from the huge Limitless Wrestling show in Lewiston, Maine, that was occurring at the same time (the Limitless show review is available via the main page). With so much top-tier talent there, it left this show with a lot of newer names.

1. Milo Mirra vs. Sam Holloway for the CW New England Title. Holloway is one of the only wrestlers on Thursday’s Wrestling Open show who didn’t go to Maine on Friday. It is worth reiterating that Sam is a legit 6’8″ and towers over Milo, and he easily shoved Mirra to the mat at the bell. Milo flipped Sam to the floor. Mirra got on his stupid Pogo Stick for ABSOLUTELY NO REASON WHATSOEVER. He hit a moonsault to the floor on Sam at 3:00, then rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Sam took Milo’s head off with a stiff Mafia Kick, and he stomped on Milo and planted his foot in Mirra’s throat, then repeated clotheslines in the corner.

They went to the floor, where Sam crotched Milo around the ring post at 6:00. He hit an elbow drop in the ring for a nearfall. Sam hit a uranage for a nearfall. Milo fired up and hit some punches, then a uranage in the corner at 8:30. He tried to put Sam across his back, but Holloway blocked it. Moments later, Milo got him up and hit a Samoan Drop! Sam dropped him snake-eyes, but he missed a Mafia Kick and crotched himself on the top rope. Milo dove through the ropes to the floor onto Sam at 10:00.

Back in the ring, Milo hit a top-rope twisting frog splash for a nearfall. Sam hit a shotgun dropkick, then a suplex into the corner for a nearfall. Milo hit a clothesline and grabbed the stupid Pogo Stick again. He bounced into the ring, but Sam caught him and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30! (I cheer every time using the stick backfires.) Sam missed a move off the ropes. Milo immediately hit a top-rope Blockbuster, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the clean pin! A good match; Milo is talented enough, but he needs to stop using that metaphorical crutch.

Milo Mirra defeated Sam Holloway to retain the CW New England Title at 13:03.

* We saw footage of Tyree Taylor arriving at the building and confronting red-headed Patrick Wheatman in the hallway, and they argued.

* “The Powers of Influence’ DJ Powers and Jose Zamora are the Chaotic Tag Team champs, but Zamora recently dislocated his shoulder. They came to the ring; Powers was dressed to wrestle while Zamora was in his street clothes and his right arm in a sling. Waves & Curls hit the ring, and Jaylen Brandyn suggested Powers go to the back and find a tag partner. DJ became indignant and said he could beat both of them! Announcer Rich Palladino announced we are having a handicap tag match! Powers was livid, not realizing what he said was going to be literally taken and applied!

2. DJ Powers (w/Jose Zamora) vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan in a handicap match for the CW Tag Team Titles. Because W&C are babyfaces here, the crowd got to sing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Powers rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled and conferred with Zamora. Jaylen eventually leapt through the ropes on him at 1:30 and pulled him back into the ring, where they beat up DJ some more. Powers hit some punches on the taller Traevon. Traevon forced DJ to dance.

Jaylen hit a springboard crossbody block, then a huracanrana at 3:00. DJ began working over Jaylen and kept him grounded in a headlock. Traevon got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some clotheslines and a D’Lo-style Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall. Zamora tripped Jaylen in the corner, causing him to fall and be crotched in the corner! Powers immediately rolled up Brandyn for the tainted pin! They made the best of a bad situation.

DJ Powers defeated “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan in a handicap match to retain the CW Tag Team Titles at 6:19.

* Brian Fury was introduced; he’s clearly in his late 30s or early 40s. He spoke on the mic for several minutes until promoter Chase Del Monte came out and confronted him. They spoke for several minutes. The segment dragged, and it’s entirely okay to fast-forward over it.

* Armani Kayos spoke backstage to Sidney Bakabella about his match later. (This was clearly pre-taped, as Sidney was at Limitless Wrestling; he’s not in Massachusetts!)

3. Cash McGuinness vs. Spike Nishimura in an intergender match. Cash is a scrawny kid in a glittery jacket and a chain around his neck. Cash is so scrawny, he’s barely bigger than she is. He wore a patch over his left eye! (Why?) He was hesitant to lock up, and he stalled. She applied a headlock. He went for a superkick, but she caught his leg and slammed Cash to the mat. He hit a clothesline at 2:00 and took control. He shoved his foot into her throat.

Spike got a flash rollup for a nearfall. Cash whipped her into a corner at 4:00, but she got another rollup for a nearfall. He hit a DDT and did a crotch chop on the mat before trying a pin attempt. The eyepatch is now gone. Spike fired up and hit a series of punches. She snapped his eye patch on his face, then she hit a clothesline! Spike hit a series of stiff kicks to the spine, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Spike hit a Michinoku Driver out of nowhere for the pin! Decent.

Spike Nishimura defeated Cash McGuinness at 6:58.

4. Sean “Vegan” Keegan (w/Luke Vargas) vs. Seabass Finn. I’ll reiterate that Keegan’s whole look and gimmick is right out of Juice Robinson’s run as CJ Parker in NXT. And I always say that Finn, with an amateur wrestling background, is far too good for this limiting fisherman gimmick. Keegan rolled to the floor at the bell and hid behind Luke. Finn dove through the ropes and struck Luke. Sean and Finn brawled at ringside. Sean struck Finn with a weapon at 3:00, and he shoved it under the ring; I truly didn’t see what it was.

Keegan was now in charge. He worked over Finn in the ring. (For a match that has some history and storyline behind it, this was pretty blah.) Keegan pulled off his shoe and struck Finn in the back with it. Finn finally hit a back suplex at 6:00. He hit a clothesline and fired up, but he missed a splash in the corner. Finn nailed a spinebuster at 8:30, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Keegan hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then a Doctor Bomb. Finn went for a Sharpshooter, but Keegan got to the ropes to block it. Finn hit a Helluva Kick, then a German Suplex at 11:30. Keegan shoved them to the floor. Luke threw a chair at Finn, but Finn caught it, and he hit Luke with it. In the ring, Finn applied the Sharpshooter in the center of the ring, but Keegan eventually got to the ropes. Keegan got a flash rollup for the clean pin! Merely okay.

Sean “Vegan” Keegan defeated Seabass Finn at 13:04.

* Intermission went 18 minutes.

* Brad Hollister came to the ring and cut a heel promo. He berated commentator Rich Palladino, and he’s tired of not getting any respect.

5. Brad Hollister vs. Patrick Wheatman. Again, Wheatman is a human ‘Opie’ with his bright orange hair, and he’s 19 or 20. He’s taller, but Brad is thicker. Brad hit a headbutt to drop Wheatman to open! He hit some punches in the corner. Wheatman hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Hollister hit a release German Suplex at 2:00, and he repeatedly punched the kid. He hit a running buttbump in the corner.

Hollister hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, and he rightfully has been dominating this one. Wheatman hit an Angle Slam at 5:30, and they were both down. Wheatman hit a back-body drop and a bodyslam, then a splash into the corner. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a faceplant combo for a nearfall. He came off the top rope, but Brad caught him with a European Uppercut. Brad then hit his Tornado Jackhammer for the pin. The right man won.

Brad Hollister defeated Patrick Wheatman at 7:12.

6. Mortar vs. Shannon LeVangie vs. Armani Kayos vs. Ricky Smokes vs. Kalvin Dumont vs. Tyree Taylor in a Pandemonium match for the CW Title. This is like a Royal Rumble but with pinfalls and submissions for eliminations. The champ, Mortar, drew No. 1! Ricky Smokes was No. 2. He got on the mic and said the support from the fans has made him better, and he’s proud to say he’s officially an NXT superstar! “If this is the last time we get to share a ring together, let’s make it count,” Smokes said. Chills and goosebumps. We got a “Both these guys!” chant before they locked up, and they shook hands and hugged.

They traded some reversals on the mat. They avoided each other’s signature spots and had a standoff at 2:30. Drawing No. 3 was Tyree Taylor (again, think a mix of Willie Mack and Shane Taylor; he’s a big, agile guy!). Smokes and Mortar worked together to hit some moves on Tyree. Ricky hit a flip dive to the floor on Tyree at 5:00, landing on his feet. Tyree dropped Smokes face-first on the apron, and he shoved Mortar into a table at ringside.

Shannon LeVangie was No. 4; I always describe her as a shorter, younger Rachael Ellering. She’s a good wrestler, but just not believable against men. She tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Tyree caught her. She put her arms around his waist (she can’t connect her hands), but couldn’t lift him. So, she dove to the floor on Smokes and Mortar, then she snapped Tyree’s throat over the top rope at 7:30, and she hit a missile dropkick on Tyree. Tyree dropped her with a Pounce! Armani Kayos drew No. 5 and he battled Taylor. He dropkicked Tyree in the back and hit a leg lariat in the corner.

Everyone started to pound on Tyree’s back, and they powerbombed him out of the corner at 10:30. Kalvin Dumont was last; he has the looks of a kid playing Dracula in his high school musical. He snuck in behind everyone and attacked them. He hit a jumping knee on Kayos, then a twisting neckbreaker on Smokes. Kalvin hit several knee drops on the back of Mortar’s head for a nearfall at 12:30. Shannon hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Kayos for a nearfall. She hit a jumping knee to Ricky’s forehead, and she flipped Ricky at Tyree.

Shannon hit a cool tornado DDT. However, Dumont rolled up Shannon and got a flash pin at 14:00 even to eliminate her. Smokes speared Dumont. Kayos hit a flying mid-ring buttbump and pinned Dumont at 15:11. We’re down to four! Mortar clotheslined Tyree over the top rope to the floor, and he hit an Asai Moonsault onto all three. In the ring, Tyree nailed a Spinebuster on Mortar at 17:00. Smokes dropkicked Tyree, then a top-rope doublestomp for a believable nearfall. Tyree got both Ricky and Kayos on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop.

Tyree hit the Brooklyn Zoo (sit-out powerbomb) and pinned Smokes at 18:46! The three men remaining all brawled in the ring, as Mortar and Kayos unloaded kicks on Tyree. Mortar hit a Lionsault at 20:30 on Tyree. They went to opposite corners to ‘tune up the band,’ but they wound up superkicking each other. Tyree mounted Mortar and repeatedly punched him. He worked over Kayos and kept him grounded, too. Mortar hit a second-rope superplex on Tyree at 24:00! However, Tyree hit a discus clothesline that dropped Mortar. He hit a standing powerbomb on Mortar, then another.

Tyree hit the Brooklyn Zoo on Mortar, but before he could go for a pin, Kayos hit him with running knees to the chin! Kayos missed a top-rope moonsault, and they were all down at 27:00. Tyree speared Mortar in the corner. Kayos got a Victory Roll and pinned Tyree at 28:04!! We’re down to two! But wait… Tyree hit a discus clothesline on Kayos, then a uranage onto the thin mat at ringside on Mortar at 30:00! He started to head to the back, but he turned around and hit a uranage on Mortar onto the ring apron, before he finally left.

Mortar and Kayos were both down on the mat, and the ref started counting them both down. Mortar tried to put Kayos on his back, but he collapsed. Mortar went for a Boston Crab, but Kayos fought it, and Mortar again collapsed. Kayos hit a Forward Finlay Roll, then a Best Moonsault Ever, and a second one! He hit a third BME (double-jump moonsault) and got the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that at all! The cameras panned the crowd and showed some fans who were shocked.

Armani Kayos defeated Mortar, Tyree Taylor, Shannon LeVangie, Ricky Smokes, and Kalvin Dumont to win the CW Heavyweight Title at 32:33.

* Mortar grabbed the belt and threw a bit of a temper tantrum, but then he handed it over to Kayos, setting it on Armani’s shoulder. The injured Paris Van Dale came out to celebrate with Kayos.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show that topped my expectations. The main event absolutely never dragged; I can’t believe it topped 30 minutes, and it had a surprise winner. While I wouldn’t say anything else was must-see, Holloway, Powers, and Hollister all looked good. I admittedly haven’t warmed up to the youngsters, Wheatman or McGuinnes. The Keegan-Finn match just didn’t click for me; it didn’t feel heated enough for as long as that feud has been going.

I want to reiterate that Milo Mirra is a talented kid. I just think that bouncing around the ring on a Pogo Stick makes him look like a dork, and it’s ultimately limiting his growth. Put the toy aside and focus on being a good wrestler, and he’ll be just fine. I guess I could again suggest putting Spike vs. Shannon rather than having two intergender matches, but I guess this is just what today’s fans want. Subtracting intermission, the event is about 2.5 hours.