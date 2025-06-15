Action Wrestling “Spin” results: Vetter’s review of Big Dave vs. Krule for the New South Title, Alex Kane vs. Kasey Owens, Adrian Alanis vs. Bobby Flaco, Colby Corino vs. Gary Jay

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Spin”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

June 13, 2025, in Tyrone, Georgia at Roger Spencer Community Center

This is their pole barn training center southwest of Atlanta; it appears to be outside the metro area. A good crowd of perhaps 200 has filled the building. Lighting is good. John Mosely and Matt Sells provided commentary. Heel manager Dylan Hales would join commentary later in the show.

* As the show came on the air, Tim Bosby was in the ring, and it appears he was beating up two kids who were in a pre-show match. Dylan Hales got on the mic and put over Bosby, and he berated Adam Priest. We’re starting off with the title match!

1. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Adam Priest for the Action Wrestling Title. This might be the only place where Priest is a babyface. Bosby charged, scooped up Priest, and shoved him back-first into the corner. Priest hit some chops and a snap suplex for a nearfall. Hales choked Priest on the floor, allowing Bosby to take charge, with Tim hitting a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. The commentators noted that Bosby, just age 21, started wrestling in 2022, and he wrestled Priest in his third-ever match. Priest was down and out on the floor and struggled to get back into the ring. He crawled in, but Bosby immediately hit another backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:00.

Priest applied a half-crab, and he switched to an STF, but Bosby reached the ropes with his free arm. Dylan tried to grab Priest’s ankle, but Adam stomped on his hand. Adam dove through the ropes and crashed hard onto Bosby at 7:00. Back in the ring, Priest hit a tornado DDT. Bosby hit a German Suplex, then another. The commentators referenced Bosby’s amateur background. Priest hit his own German Suplex and they were both down at 9:30. Dylan struck Priest with a backpack! Bosby immediately hit a second-rope superplex. Bosby hit an F5 Slam for the tainted pin. A really good match. Bosby is a nice mix of Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan and he’s one to watch.

Tim Bosby defeated Adam Priest to retain the Action Wrestling Title at 10:00 even.

(NOTE: Priest is slated to wrestle Saturday in England. He might have needed to have his match first to catch his plane!)

2. Anakin Murphy vs. Joe Black. I’ve seen Anakin multiple times in recent years; he’s a white, scrawny emo kid who refuses to hit the gym and has the tiniest arms in pro wrestling. No, I’m not a fan. Joe Black (think Kenny King) is much thicker and visibly stronger; this should be a squash. Anakin immediately tried some (weak) chops that had zero effect. Black scooped him up and hit a backbreaker over his knee, then his own loud chops.

Black held him upside down but eventually dropped him in a Falcon Arrow at 2:00, then running double knees into the corner for a nearfall, then a spear for a nearfall, and Joe was annoyed he hadn’t put Anakin away yet. Anakin hit a tornado DDT. Black hit a German Suplex and a short-arm clothesline for the pin. That’s what it should have been.

Joe Black defeated Anakin Murphy at 5:29.

3. Darian Bengston vs. Arik Royal. I just watched Bengston compete in New Jersey 24 hours earlier; he’s really talented. I’ve compared Royal to former WWE wrestler Odyssey Jones; he’s got a wide body, and he’s been wrestling several years. Standing switches early on; Royal is much thicker. Bengston grabbed an arm and dragged Royal to the mat. Royal hit a flying shoulder block that sent Bengston to the floor at 4:00.

Royal leapt off the apron and splashed onto Darian on the floor. In the ring, Royal hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall; he scooped up Darian and slammed him to the mat. Royal applied a Sharpshooter at 7:00. Royal charged into a corner, but Darian moved, got a rollup with a jackknife cover and the flash pin! Good action; Darian is the better wrestler but Royal was protected by taking a loss out of nowhere.

Darian Bengston defeated Arik Royal at 7:54.

4. Colby Corino vs. Gary Jay. I’ve often said that Jay is a red-headed Brodie Lee; he’s from the St. Louis area, so this is a good drive for him to get to suburban Atlanta. I hope this doesn’t get bloody, but it probably will! An intense lockup, and they immediately switched to trading chops. Colby dove through the ropes onto Jay; Gary hit his own dive onto Corino at 2:00, and they brawled at the ringside. Jay accidentally chopped the ring post, and Corino immediately powerbombed him onto the corner of the apron, then he powerbombed him against the ring post!

In the ring, Colby hit a superkick. Jay hit a flying clothesline, and they were both down at 4:30. Jay hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Colby dropped him stomach-first from the top rope to the mat, then Colby hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Jay nailed a flying Flatliner move. They rolled to the floor, where Colby hit a Brainbuster on the bare floor at 8:00! He rolled Jay into the ring and got a nearfall, as Jay got a foot on the ropes. They got up and traded chops. Colby put Jay on his shoulders and flipped him to the mat for the pin. Surprisingly, neither man bled, there weren’t weapons, and that was good, hard-hitting action.

Colby Corino defeated Gary Jay at 9:13.

5. Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook vs. “The It Couple” Ella Envy and BK Westbrook for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. Newman and Shook stunned me and many others when they won the tag titles recently from Canada’s Junior Benito and Macrae Martin. Ella is a Chelsea Green-style brat character; she’s fine in the ring, but I don’t find her believable at all against bigger, stronger men. Ella and BK came out of the back and gave each other a long kiss on the mouth, and she jawed at fans as they walked to ringside. Shook has orange hair and looks like a young Sami Zayn, and he’s a top-five talent here.

Shook superkicked Ella and dropped her! He leaned out of the ring and high-fived fans. BK jumped into the ring and traded blows with Shook. BK flipped Jaden to the floor. Ella grabbed Jameson’s foot, allowing BK to hit a running dropkick on Shook for a nearfall at 2:30. Ella rubbed her butt in Jameson’s face, and the heels worked over Jameson. They hit a team suplex at 4:00; they stood up and kissed again. (They are so wonderfully obnoxious!) BK applied a rear-naked choke and kept Shook grounded. Jaden finally got a hot tag at 7:30 and he hit some clotheslines.

Jaden slammed BK for a nearfall, but Ella pushed the ref to stop the count. BK put Jaden in a Boston Crab, so Ella also put Shook in a Boston Crab, and they once again kissed. The champs broke free at 9:00. Jameson chokeslammed Ella! BK tried a rollup with his feet on the ropes. Jaden hit a Doomsday Blockbuster, with Shook covering Westbrook for the pin. That was really fun. I want to add that the commentators stressed throughout this match that Newman and Shook just came together as a tag team, trying to plant the idea that they are vulnerable champs because they are still getting to know each other.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook defeated Ella Envy and BK Westbrook to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 10:25.

6. Adrian Alanis vs. Bobby Flaco. Flaco is the short, bald dork who pumps his arms and is inexplicably beloved by the fans. Alanis wrestled a lot in Evolve before it folded, and he was a regular in AEW pandemic-era tapings. Alanis has long, wavy, dark hair, and he’s much taller and thicker. The commentators talked about Flaco losing in nine seconds recently — I didn’t see that show — and how that has thrown him off his game, and he needs a win to bounce back. Alanis easily shoved him to the mat, and he flexed. Flaco hit a headscissors takedown at 1:30.

Alanis hit a backbreaker over his knee and a senton for a nearfall at 3:00. Flaco hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope crossbody block, and Alanis sold pain in his knee. Adrian hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 5:30. Flaco hit another flying crossbody block and scored the pin. Okay match.

Bobby Flaco defeated Adrian Alanis at 6:34.

7. Kasey Owens (w/Suge D, The Wall) vs. Alex Kane. Kane’s MLW contract just expired. Owens is a bit heavyset and similar to Jimmy Lloyd. Kane hit a German Suplex, then another one. The Wall jumped in the ring and attacked Kane, causing a DQ.

Alex Kane defeated Kasey Owens via DQ at 00:41.

* Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki ran into the ring to save Kane. (Lucas and Yaki were also in New Jersey 24 hours ago with Darian Bengston. Looks like we’re getting an impromptu six-man tag!!

7b. Alex Kane and “Top Team” Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki vs. Kasey Owens, Suge D, and The Wall. Lucas and Yaki hit stereo flip dives to the floor on the heels, and we’re underway! Kane hit a splash onto Suge D on the ring apron. We settled down into a regular match. Lucas worked over Owens. Kane hit a snap suplex on Kasey. The Wall got in and bodyslammed Lucas, and the heels began working Jay over. Suge D hit a fisherman’s suplex at 7:00. Jay finally hit a back suplex on Suge D. Kane finally got a hot tag and he hit another German Suplex on Kasey, then another. Yaki got in and hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Jay hit a spin kick to Wall’s head. Yaki hit one on Kasey. Owens rolled up Yaki with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Solid match.

Kasey Owens, Suge D, and The Wall defeated Alex Kane, Jay Lucas, and Terry Yaki at 11:45.

8. Big Dave vs. Krule for the New South Heavyweight Title. Again, Big Dave is another Bruiser Brody-type with his wild, uncombed hair and plain black trunks. He came out first; he attacked Krule as Krule attempted to get in the ring, and they brawled on the floor and into the crowd. They finally got in the ring and we had a bell at 4:42 to officially begin! Krule knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Dave hit a Mafia Kick. Suddenly, several guys from New South Wrestling jumped in the ring and attacked Krule, and the ref called for the bell. Lame finish.

Krule defeated Big Dave via DQ at 7:12/official time of 2:30.

The New South roster guys continued to beat up Krule, and they posed with their title belts. Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook, and several other guys from the Action Wrestling roster ran in to chase off the heels. The Action Wrestling promoter got on the mic and suggested a 3-on-3 match against Deep South Wrestling in July.

Final Thoughts: I understand having the “invasion angle” to close out a show, but that’s still too short of a match for the main event. The invasion shouldn’t have come that quickly. The Bosby-Priest match was a sharp opener and the best match of the show. Colby-Gary Jay takes second, and the IWTV tag title match takes third. There is a really good core of wrestlers in this promotion (Bengston, Top Team, Bosby, Shook, Priest), and they were all here and all delivered.