Moose on what the AMC deal means for TNA, finding out about the deal, his mindset heading into Thursday’s premiere

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

PWMania interview with Moose

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Available at PWMania.com

On finding out TNA would debut on AMC: “We heard rumors all over the place. Social media, different people spreading the word. But once we found out for sure, and it was confirmed by Carlos (Silva), it was joyful. We were excited. Especially guys like myself, Eddie Edwards, Frankie (Kazarian), Eric Young, and just guys who have been in the company forever. We’ve been through the ups and through the very lows. I feel like this was the biggest news that we’ve heard, especially since I’ve been here. I’ve been in the company for 10 years. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait until January 15th to start rolling. This is a huge opportunity for me and the whole company to get seen by way more people. So, we have to put our best foot forward.”

On what AMC means for TNA as a company: “It’s very important. It just shows that we’ve been growing. We never once gave up or never once stopped believing what TNA could be, and on January 15th, we get the opportunity to show the world who TNA is and how good we are.”

On his mindset heading into the AMC debut events: “I’m kind of different because I treat every show and every event the same. I got that mindset from one of the coaches I played with, Bill Belichick. It’s business as usual. It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with, whether it’s somebody who’s 300 pounds, 150 pounds, or someone that’s a no-name or a superstar. I treat every match the same. I’m always going to put 110 percent and be disciplined 110 percent.”