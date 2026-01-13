TNA re-signs Home Town Man

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the re-signing of Home Town Man.

Home Town Man has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was announced today.

One of TNA’s most popular wrestlers, the star will continue to bring smiles to his hometown fans everywhere he wrestles – including this week in Dallas, Texas.

The news was broken this morning on the I Love Wrestling Podcast (ILWPOD), hosted by Justin Woolwine.

Announcing his re-signing, Home Town Man said: “My personal goal in this new era of TNA Wrestling is to win gold. I want it in the history books that the Home Town Man has won a championship in TNA. That is why I have officially put pen to paper and re-signed with TNA Wrestling.”

Speaking about his love for TNA and for wrestling, the Home Town Man added: “Home is where the heart is and my home is in TNA. You truly feel like you are a member of a family here. I think professional wrestling is the coolest job in the world. To be able to officially say, ‘Hey, I am making a living in professional wrestling’ is literally my childhood dream.”

The Home Town Man will be a key part of the new era of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC which begins Thursday, January 15 at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, as well as TNA Genesis in the same arena on Saturday, January 17. Limited tickets for both are on-sale now.

All the TNA stars will be in Dallas for two high-energy nights of pro wrestling, including TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Nic Nemeth, Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more.

Live Event tickets: https://tickets. curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ ticket/tna-2026

Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/ collections/live-event-meet- greets

Powell’s POV: A real hometown boy makes good story. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Cody Deaner has done a terrific job of getting this character over with live crowds. I’d get a kick out of seeing one city or state labeled as the rival to where Home Town Man is from.

